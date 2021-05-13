Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox bust out of hitting slump in rout of A’s

After starting the season on an offensive tear — especially from the heart of the order — the Sox found themselves in a collective offensive rut. On Thursday, however, the Sox’ bats came alive again.

The Sox had dropped their last three games, beginning with a loss Monday in Baltimore against the Orioles. During that three-game slide, the Sox hit just .141/.198./239 with a .437 OPS in 101 plate appearances.

The Red Sox found themselves in a bit of an offensive funk heading into Thursday’s series finale against the A’s.

The Red Sox sent 17 hitters to the batter’s box against Oakland A’s starting pitcher Sean Manaea, who managed to retire just six of them.

The Red Sox chased Manaea after two innings, battering the A’s righthander for seven runs on 10 hits, including a pair of home runs, in an 8-1 win at Fenway Park, which helped the Sox halt a three-game skid and avert a three-game sweep.

Boston’s triumphant 13-hit assault came on the heels of a pair of setbacks vs. the A’s during which the Red Sox had nine hits combined.

Michael Chavis led off the game with a scorching double that slipped underneath the glove of A’s center fielder Rámon Laureano. An RBI single by J.D. Martinez scored Chavis.

It set the stage for Xander Bogaerts, who went 3 for 3 with a walk and 3 RBIs, to take Manaea deep for a two-run homer to left, giving the Red Sox a quick 3-0 lead.

In the second frame, Hunter Renfroe singled to reach base. Bobby Dalbec came to the plate and ripped Manaea’s second offering, an 89.7 m.p.h. sinker, to straightaway center for a two-run homer that scored Renfroe and expanded Boston’s lead to 5-0. It was Dalbec’s third homer of the season.

Manaea, who threw a no-hitter against the Red Sox three years ago in Oakland, was working on his second career no-hitter in his previous outing against the Rays, who were hitless through seven innings before Manaea surrendered a leadoff double in the eight to Mike Brosseau.

Before the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora knew the type of pitcher his team was likely to face in Manaea.

“He’s a good one,” Cora said. “We just got to make sure we get him up. Be very disciplined in the strikes zone, and if we do that we should be OK.”

The Red Sox proved to be more than OK.

Manaea appeared as if he was leaving the ball on a tee for the Red Sox, who registered seven hits with an exit velocity of 105-plus m.p.h. It was the most scalded hits allowed by any pitcher since Jake Peavy also gave up seven such hits in April of 2016.

Red Sox starter Garrett Richards had his way with the A’s lineup, allowing five hits with four strikeouts over six scoreless innings. It marked the third time in his last four outings Richards has given the Sox at least six innings.

In the sixth, with his club leading, 7-0, Richards got into a bit of a jam once he walked Jed Lowrie to load the bases. It brought up A’s slugger, Matt Chapman, who would ground into a double play to end the threat.

Garrett Whitlock took over for Richards in the seventh and picked up his first save of the season after allowing one run on three hits over three innings of relief.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.