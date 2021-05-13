Yankees SS Gleyber Torres positive for COVID despite being vaccinated

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr . will avoid the injured list after leaving an 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays with a left ankle injury. X-rays on Acuña’s ankle were negative. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Acuña is day to day. Acuña, who led off the game with his 12th homer, the most in the major leagues, suffered the injury when trying to beat out a grounder to third base in the seventh. After being checked by a trainer on the field, Acuña was able to walk back to the dugout.

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason. Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees — people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. Also testing positive were pitching coach Matt Blake , third base coach Phil Nevin , first base coach Reggie Willits and four traveling staff. New York said all are under quarantine protocols in Tampa, Fla. The 24-year-old Torres was placed on the COVID-19 injured list before Thursday’s series finale at Tampa Bay. The Yankees said the team is undergoing additional testing and contact tracing, with the assistance of the baseball commissioner’s office and its medical experts. The New York State Department of Health is advising the team … The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-related injured list ahead of a 5-1 loss to the Nationals in Washington.

Disney TV deal extended

ESPN could be rewarded with additional playoff games under its new deal with Major League Baseball. Walt Disney Company and MLB announced a seven-year extension of their rights agreement. ESPN has aired games since 1990 and the new deal means that will continue until at least 2028. ESPN will exclusively air 30 regular-season games, with 25 taking place on Sunday nights. The other five will include a broadcast on opening day. ESPN also retains the rights to the Home Run Derby, which takes place the night before the All-Star Game. The deal also includes the rights to air an expanded wild card round if it comes to fruition during talks between MLB and the Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Advertisement

Brewers’ pitcher Burnes sets record

Brewers righthander Corbin Burnes set the record for strikeouts without a walk to start the season, extending the record to 58 before issuing his first walk of the season in the fifth inning against St. Louis, ESPN reported. Host Milwaukee lost to the Cardinals, 2-0, with St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty becoming the majors’ first seven-game winner … Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City’s ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the host Detroit Tigers’ 4-3 win extended the Royals’ losing streak to 11 games … Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb homered, Billy Hamilton made a leaping catch at the wall to end a bases-loaded threat and the host Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins, 4-2, for their sixth straight win … Albert Pujols cleared waivers and is now a free agent. The Angels designated the 41-year-old slugger for assignment last Thursday, giving them seven days to either trade or place him on outright waivers … The Chicago Cubs can host up to 60 percent of Wrigley Field’s capacity when they begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on May 28. That translates to an attendance of just under 25,000. There will be a minimum of one open seat between pods within the same row. The Milwaukee Brewers will begin allowing fans to fill all 41,900 seats at American Family Field for home games on June 25.

Advertisement



