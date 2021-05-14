HomeFront: ‘Underground Railroad’ delivers, starring roles for Angelina Jolie and Amy Adams, plus a comic from Dorchester goes big

TV: “The Underground Railroad” traces “the long, fraught journey of a woman, a people, and a country,” writes the Globe’s Ty Burr. In the hands of Barry Jenkins (”Moonlight”), the “transfixing” 10-episode adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel isn’t perfectly paced — ”the middle sections ... sag like a country bridge” — but at its best, “it exerts a dramatic force that puts it close to the great narratives of race in America. (The book already is one.)”

Welcome once again to HomeFront, where what would normally be a pre-Memorial Day weekend lull is a steady hum of activity as the three-dimensional world opens up a little bit more with each passing day.

The casting of Uzo Aduba in the central role of the therapist on “In Treatment” (succeeding Gabriel Byrne 10 years after season 3) instantly makes the revival must-see TV. “We’re now in a place where the conversations surrounding mental health have evolved,” the Medfield native tells Globe correspondent Christopher Wallenberg. “That stigma or timid view that people once had towards mental health and therapy has softened.”

The story of “Ziwe,” the new six-episode “faux talk-and-variety show,” begins in in a Phillips Academy English class and winds up on Showtime. “The goal is to have some lighthearted fun with conversations that are ultimately substantive about race,” the eponymous writer/performer/viral video star, who grew up in Lawrence, tells Globe correspondent James Sullivan.

FILM: A “neo-western as well as a thriller,” “Those Who Wish Me Dead” earns 2½ stars from Globe reviewer Mark Feeney. Top-billed Angelina Jolie “mostly stands around” as the plot, about a “corruption-catching accountant” and his young son on the run from hit men, unfolds. “There’s some scary bad-guy stuff in the movie, but nothing to compare for fearfulness with its climactic forest fire.”

“‘Profile’ is jumpy and nervy: the political thriller as extended IT session,” Feeney writes in a 2½-star review. He’s not kidding — the film, based on the true story of a reporter catfishing a jihadist, “consists entirely of screen shots: Skype and FaceTime calls, Facebook messaging, the reporter’s desktop, Google searches, even, yes, a few cat videos.”

With a Hitchcockian feel and a “stellar cast” led by Amy Adams, “The Woman in the Window” tells the “fairly lackluster” story of an agoraphobic spying on her neighbors. Soon enough, the police are involved. It’s “a thriller, as you’ve no doubt figured out,” Feeney writes in a 2½-star review, ”but also has a throwback, Bette Davis vibe — Adams gets to do a lot of emoting — with a touch of horror movie thrown in.”

The Human Rights Watch Film Festival, which starts next week, ranges around the world. Nanfu Wang’s “In the Same Breath” considers Chinese and American perspectives on the pandemic in “an essayistic and emotional film that focuses on the grief of survivors and the trauma of caregivers,” Globe correspondent Peter Keough writes. In “The Return: Life After ISIS,” Alba Sotorra Clua focuses on Western women married to Islamic State combatants, “reviled by the media and public, disowned by their countries, and stranded with their children in refugee camps.”

MUSIC: The audio installation “Sounds on Mystic,” which uses an app to guide visitors along 2 miles of the Mystic River, transported the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna. Take your time: “hurrying through ‘Sound on Mystic’ is a disservice not only to yourself, but to the 14 pieces of art created by local composers, poets, and experimental sound sculptors.” Trust me on this one — it’s a 1,000-odd-word poem of sorts about how art can help us cope with a crisis.

Singer-songwriter Kevin Connolly had a new album, the self-produced “Invisible,” but no taste for virtual shows. He also had a new (to him) van. “I can just put my PA in there, bring a big long orange extension cord, plug it in and away we go,” he tells Globe correspondent Stuart Munro. He already has 10 “driveway concerts” booked, from Maine to Virginia. “I like the fact that this fits into other people’s lives and what they want to do with the occasion.”

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of Season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” The episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope. The latest installment explores the phenomenon of vow renewals. Listen here.

A view of Mel Kendrick's “Seeing Things in Things” at the Addison Gallery of American Art. Frank E. Graham/Courtesy Addison Gallery of American Art

VISUAL ART: In “Seeing Things in Things,” the Mel Kendrick career retrospective at Addison Gallery of American Art, the sculptor “will have to forgive us for seeing our own things in his things,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. “Kendrick is noncommittal in that old-school Modernist way: For him, the work means nothing because it is nothing beyond, as the old saying goes, the thing itself.”

The virtual exhibition “ACCESS: Art” captures a moment in photographs and video. “The theme ... is art’s availability to everyone,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “It’s also a document of the pandemic era.” Incorporating everything from “Fine Art Superheroes” to “dreamlike” manipulated images of dancers in “[Blend],” the Boston Center for the Arts show “investigates how we impose, accommodate, and subvert ‘no.’”

The story behind the barriers surrounding outdoor dining spaces at Villa Francesca, Sonsie, and Little Donkey is as colorful as the painted dividers. “Artists are rushing to get into galleries, but who is going to galleries right now?” painter Joe Taveras says in an interview with Globe correspondent Diti Kohli. “Restaurants are the thing people want when they emerge back to the outdoors.”

Baffled by talk of NFTs, blockchain, and cryptocurrency in the art world? Praise Shadows Art Gallery owner Yng-Ru Chen provides some context. NFTs are “definitely not the thing for people who love to sit in their living rooms and look at the painting they just bought,” Chen says in an illuminating Q&A with Globe correspondent Natachi Onwuamaegbu. “It’s definitely something for that collector who was always intrigued by how society is changing.”

During graduation season, MFA thesis shows offer art lovers an in-on-the-ground-floor look at up-and-coming talent. McQuaid spotlights five new degree holders from four local institutions whose work tackles “subjectivity. That is, the interior experience of any being — how it is shaped by society and still full of mysteries. Who am I? Who are you? Does a place have a self? Does the universe?”

MUSEUMS: The Cyrus Dallin sculpture “Appeal to the Great Spirit,” outside the MFA, plays a “dissonant and unsettling role as the museum’s principal piece of public art,” writes Whyte. The two installations that make up “A Garden for Boston,” which “will take shape through the spring and summer,” advance what museum director Matthew Teitelbaum identifies as a mission: ”Questioning.”

COMEDY: “I didn’t want to do a desk show,” says Sam Jay, who brings what she calls “a party vibe” to her weekly HBO show “Pause With Sam Jay.” The star, who grew up in Dorchester, hopped on Zoom for a wide-ranging discussion with the Globe’s Mark Shanahan about finding her way as “a queer woman of color who honed her craft in Boston, a city not famous for its acceptance or support of queer women of color.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. In case you missed it, for Mother’s Day, newsletter author Kara Baskin offered a hilarious take on the return of mom jeans, which she describes as “their own ill-fitting beast.” (And please enjoy what happens to your browser ads after you hit that link.) Sign up for the newsletter here.

BOOKS: Nature writer Sy Montgomery (”The Good Good Pig”), adapted her memoir “How to Be a Good Creature” into “Becoming a Good Creature,” for kids. “We adults sometimes forget that small children face equally difficult and important challenges,” the New Hampshire resident says in a Q&A with Globe correspondent Betsy Groban. “Children instinctively know what it took scientists and philosophers many decades to admit: that animals are individuals who think, feel, and know, and who love their lives as we love ours.”

Boston Ballet in Lex Ishimoto's "What Happens If..." Brooke Trisolini, courtesy of Boston Ballet

DANCE: In “Process & Progress,” Boston Ballet wraps up its season with a program that “brings home the creativity and ingenuity that has arisen from pandemic conditions,” Globe correspondent Karen Campbell writes. Mixing performance and behind-the-scenes footage, known quantities and newcomers, and even architecture and opera, the presentation, says artistic director Mikko Nissinen, shows “how we want to move the art form forward.”

This weekend’s livestream of “The Firebird” by Abilities Dance Boston offers a fresh look at both the movement and the music. “I wanted to go back to the fairy tale and re-create a ballet that was more inclusive of a variety of our identities and experiences,” choreographer Ellice Patterson, who founded the company in 2017, tells Campbell.

FOOD & DINING: As restrictions ease, the pandemic’s effect on the local dining scene is coming into focus, and among the devastating closures are some reasons for optimism. “The choices landlords, developers, and restaurateurs make in the coming months could shape the flavor of the restaurant scene for years to come,” writes Globe restaurant critic Devra First.

The CDC is on board with the fully vaccinated having friends over for dinner. “Entertaining right now may seem like learning to ride a bike again,” writes former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian. “That is, wobbly at first, a little unsure, and then the muscle memory kicks in and you remember how it all used to work.” Drinks alfresco with a “hearty cheese hors d’oeuvre and a glass of wine are a fine way to ease back into entertaining.”

And a reminder for anyone feeling more comfortable with venturing out to a restaurant: the resources of Project Takeout, the Globe’s initiative encouraging readers to support local independent restaurants, are still available online. Your fellow diners had some great suggestions.

BUT REALLY: Completing your course of vaccinations, if you’re fortunate enough to be at that point, doesn’t mean everything magically goes back to normal. Michelle Obama and Stephen Colbert talked expectations and reality this week, reports the Globe’s Brittany Bowker, and even if a recommendation of “friends, family, walks, and exercise” feels a little after-the-fact, it’s still good advice. Wear your mask(s) when and where you still need them, and really, wash your hands!