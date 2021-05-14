The outer edge of the Seaport is getting a makeover

The BPDA board OK’d The Davis Cos. proposal to re-do 88 Black Falcon Ave. by adding four stories to an old waterfront warehouse that houses industrial and tech firms. The project would nearly double the building’s size, to 684,510 square feet, and give a new look to the first building that cruise ships pass as they arrive at the adjacent Black Falcon cruise ship terminal.

The outermost tip of the Seaport District could become a little more accessible, under a plan approved by the Boston Planning & Development Agency Thursday night.

The plans call for 174 additional parking spaces on an elevated deck, while also improving pedestrian access with walkways and observation sites out along a pier that today functions largely as a parking lot. As is always the case with projects promising access to stretches of the waterfront, the end result will likely hinge on finer details of design. But in response to questions from BPDA board members, executives with Davis said they will work closely with waterfront advocacy group Boston Harbor Now on signage and other signals to ensure the public feels truly welcome.

Advertisement

The project still needs several local and state approvals before it can move forward. Davis Cos. said that construction is likely at least a year away.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.