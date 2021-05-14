Target, citing safety, suspends in-store sales of sports cards

MINNEAPOLIS — Target on Friday cited safety concerns in suspending in-store sales of sports and Pokemon trading cards, but it made no mention of a recent fight over cards outside a Wisconsin store.

Although the Minneapolis-based retailer didn’t give a direct reason for the change, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that it came after police in Brookfield, Wisc., said four men attacked another man over cards on May 7.

“The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority," Target said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14. Guests can continue to shop these cards online at Target.com.”