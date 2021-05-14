Trader Joe’s to follow CDC’s guidance on letting fully vaccinated customers drop their masks

Trader Joe’s on Friday became one of the first large companies to say customers who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask in its stores.

The grocery store chain announced the news in an update to the COVID-19 protocols listed on its website. The development came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people.

“We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping,” the website now reads.