Five things to do, May 17-23

Sail the treacherous Southern Ocean — vicariously — with Dawn Riley. She’s raced in two Whitbread ‘Round the World Race competitions (now called The Ocean Race) and was the first woman to captain an America’s Cup sailing team. She’ll share some of her many adventures in a free virtual discussion hosted by the New Bedford Whaling Museum. 7 p.m. Register at whalingmuseum.org.

Tuesday

Music, Baseball, and Hope

The Hot Stove Cool Music concert — with an all-star lineup including former Red Sox pitcher Bronson Arroyo, rocker Eddie Vedder, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma — is a home run. The virtual event benefits Foundation To Be Named Later, helping provide scholarships and other services to young people from disadvantaged city neighborhoods. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. foundationtobenamedlater.org

Advertisement

Monday

Hands-on Hummus

Cook alongside chef Charlie Foster from Woods Hill Table at a virtual Talking Taste event hosted by the Institute of Contemporary Art. Foster will provide the recipe and show you how to craft parsnip hummus with foraged spring vegetables and olive oil, with sea salt crackers; you provide the ingredients to make your own. 6 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Register at icaboston.org.

Starting Saturday

Shakespeare Shenanigans

Get cozy in your favorite viewing spot at home as The Hub Theatre Company of Boston streams a live performance of Shakespeare’s classic rom-com Love’s Labour’s Lost. Watch a contemporary twist on a tale of mistaken identities, love, and misadventure among the lords and ladies. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-can; $20 donation suggested. Shows run through May 29. Register at hubtheatreboston.org.

Saturday

Chores You’ll Enjoy

Get your kids ready to muck about as you all take part in family farm chores at Appleton Farms in Hamilton and Ipswich, one of the oldest continuously operating farms in the country. Learn about dairy herds, then help care for chicks and bunnies. Tickets start at $20 and COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Reservations required at thetrustees.org.

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.