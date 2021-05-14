Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Sunday’s Globe Magazine is a lot of the reason why we subscribe. The April 4 issue was a particularly rich one! I always enjoy the letters. The articles on exam schools, the cost of hidden wealth, and “tax” on teachers of color were all outstanding. And even the Connections piece, always good, hit home for me — yay, Mom!

Brookline, New Hampshire

Reckoning on Race

Linda K. Wertheimer’s “The Invisible Tax on Teachers of Color” (April 4) was excellent. I will forward it to the members of our group, Citizens for a Diverse Milton, that has been addressing similar issues, albeit from a parental perspective, for 20-plus years.

Chris Navin

Milton

Malcolm Cawthorne is admirably trying to do all he can to combat racism at Brookline High, but he is doing so as one of the few African American educators in the system. This is not fair to him or to the students, who need additional role models. ... Brookline needs to beef up its hiring and retention programs to gain more teachers like Cawthorne. The Brookline Education Foundation could provide stipends and support groups for new teachers of color, as well as grants to students that would enable them to complete education degrees. Black, white, Asian, and Hispanic students will all benefit from a more diverse staff.

Doctor Zeus

posted on bostonglobe.com

Schools Put to the Test

I couldn’t agree more with Tom Keane’s Perspective (“We’re Talking About Making Exam Schools Fairer. We Should Be Talking About Getting Rid of Them,” April 4). But exam schools are only part of the problem. Boston has allowed its “pilot schools” — local, BPS-managed schools [with some of the independence of charters] — to implement highly selective admissions that further segregate kids with well-resourced parents from those who don’t share this advantage. It’s time to end all selective admissions to any Boston public school. Let’s make sure all schools have a rich, challenging curriculum, teachers with high expectations, honors and Advanced Placement electives, well-resourced libraries, arts programs, and an array of extracurricular opportunities.

Sid Smith

Roslindale

I strongly disagree with Keane. Boston Latin School has had a proud tradition for centuries. Elementary school students have an incentive to work hard to get into an exam school. Both our daughters attended BLS and received an education our family will always be proud of. They got into their top choice colleges. Please don’t discourage striving for excellence.

Mary Taylor

West Roxbury

The premise of this article is that we have to choose between excellence and equity in our public schools. That’s a false choice — we can have both. A solution: Expand the number of exam-type high schools annually by one in each zone of the city. Give parents a taxpayer-funded voucher to pay for the tools (tutors, prep courses) to prepare kids for the entrance exam. As a student at a New York City exam school in the 1970s, I naively thought that the problems with other public schools were bad teachers, poorly prepared students, and parents who didn’t care. I was wrong. The macro problem is that our public schools operate as monopolies that stifle competition, discourage innovation, and imprison kids in failing schools.

Gene Roman

Bronx, New York

I went to Girls’ Latin School decades ago. It was grueling. The teachers were often authoritarian and unpleasant. The amount of homework was outrageous. Nonetheless, the choice for me at the time was Brighton High School. I would not have survived physically or emotionally in that setting. My message to Keane is to advocate for improvement in the local Boston high schools before eliminating the best alternative that the school system has to offer to kids like me.

Risa Segal

Yarmouth Port

Sixty(!) years ago, when I was a graduate student at Columbia, the hot topic in the field of education was the “Pygmalion effect,” another term for what Keane labels “expectation bias.” This fundamental reality is often (indeed, usually) a destructive influence in American education — and it hasn’t been addressed yet!

Henry Marcy

Reading

Whoever thought it was a good idea to have only three quality schools out of so many throughout Boston? How has this narrow view maintained for so long? Improve ALL the schools and stop the nonsense of separate and not equal!

Liz Casey

Dorchester

Keane has the incredible advantage of advocating for getting rid of exam schools after his own children have graduated from these very schools. If he wants to “illuminate” all [Boston public high] schools, I’d ask him to start with Boston’s public elementary schools. [In some studies,] the achievement gap between racial groups is documented via standardized test scores as early as Grade 3. My solution: Build up all of Boston’s public elementary schools. Cultivate and sustain cultures of high expectations and high ambitions across all these schools and they will bubble up to all our high schools. Policy makers, education professionals, elected officials, and public school families know what needs to be done. Then again, headlines like “Smaller Class Size,” “Books For All Students,” or “Music/Art/Drama in All Our Schools” aren’t quite as eye-catching as “Get Rid of Exam Schools.”

Sapna Padte

West Roxbury

Exam schools have long boosted college opportunities and upward mobility for Boston families. When I attended Girls’ Latin in the ’70s, most classmates were the first in their families to attend college. The research that concludes these schools “don’t do much good for the kids who attend them” does not seem to consider the longer term academic, professional, and economic differential for the individuals and families who benefit from a rigorous exam school education. Those benefits extend well beyond measurable test scores. Unfortunately, Boston could not feasibly create a comparably challenging academic and extracurricular environment at its 30-plus high schools, which do need more resources to improve outcomes for all. In fact, the “exceptionally well-resourced” Boston Latin School requires significant alumni support.

Mary O’Loughlin Rafferty

Boston

A Win for Moms

I so enjoyed the Connections by Fidaa Shaheen (“Love and Scissors,” April 4). Talk about a soul mate of motherhood! When my 14-year-old son left his underwear on the floor for me to pick up daily, I had to be creative also, so after my shower, I left my unmentionables on the bathroom floor. He immediately said, “Mom, aren’t you going to pick up your underwear so I can take my shower?” To which I replied, “Oh, I thought you would enjoy picking up after me for a change?” Problem solved!

Kathleen Fitzgerald Trainor

Winthrop

Vindication for mothers everywhere! Thanks to Shaheen for staying strong and not giving in. What a great lesson her son learned, and, he went and bought more underwear on his bike with his own money. Shaheen is definitely doing something right!

Pam Walsh

Atkinson, New Hampshire

Can anyone explain to me why women/mothers believe it is their duty to do the household laundry? Washing and drying one’s clothes is probably the least dangerous household task for a child to do and to learn some personal responsibility. If your children can reach the washer/dryer controls, they are ready to take care of their laundry. If you have a 7- or 8-year-old who is short and can’t reach, get a stool!

Alix Smullin

Swampscott

Shaheen’s housepride might be applauded, but destroying good clothing is a privilege that many in this world will never know and is a strange lesson for a son. A discussion about why she is the one who does all the laundry would be more to the point.

Marjory Wunsch

Cambridge

No doubt, mothers everywhere felt that triumphant thrill expressed by Shaheen upon discovery of her son’s note. Bravo to her for her calm, measured, and ultimately successful solution to a teen’s defiance.

Janet Burne

Reading

Children do not realize how hard it is for us to parent them, to follow through on our threats. Shaheen stayed strong and taught her son a life lesson. (And gave us parents a slight giggle in the process.)

Nancy MacLeod

Franklin

