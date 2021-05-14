For sale: Waterfront properties outside Boston

CONDO FEE $408 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $370,000 in 2016

PROS This 2009 cottage in Summer Village — a former campground turned gated getaway — boasts water views on three sides and 75 feet of private frontage on Long Sought-For Pond. From the front porch, enter into a great room with oak floors and cathedral ceiling. The living area at left has a custom entertainment center. At right, the kitchen sports granite counters, stainless appliances, and a sunny breakfast nook bump-out. In back, two bedrooms bookend a bath with laundry. A ladder leads to a good-sized loft. The 276-unit association includes a shared beach, two pools, tennis and basketball courts, and other activities. CONS Seasonal community is open April 15 to October 15.

Carmen Maianu, Splice Realty, 857-321-1773, carmen@splicerealty.com

121 Pond Street, Braintree.

$719,900

121 POND STREET / BRAINTREE

SQUARE FEET 2,371

LOT SIZE 0.35 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $270,000 in 1999

PROS Perched above Sunset Lake — just a mile from the Red Line — this 1870 farmhouse features a wraparound porch and hardwood floors. As you enter, there’s a bright sunroom with shiplap to the left and a living room at right. Off the dining room, there’s a bedroom and a large bath with a jetted tub and a skylight. An addition in back hosts a tiled kitchen with solid-surface counters, pantry, stainless appliances, and water views. French doors open to a large deck and backyard with shed, where steps lead down to a private stretch of waterfront. Upstairs, three more bedrooms share a bath, while the basement holds laundry and a half bath. CONS Shared driveway, and no garage.

Paul White, Keller Williams Signature Properties, 781-789-4672, paulwhite@kw.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.