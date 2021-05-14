fb-pixel Skip to main content

Brockton police investigating alleged assault

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated May 14, 2021, 1 hour ago

Brockton police are investigating after man went to a health center with a puncture wound to his neck, an official said.

The man walked into the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center on Main Street shortly after 4:30 p.m., said Darren Duarte, a spokesperson for the department.

Police are investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon, Duarte said by e-mail Friday evening.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault is asked to call Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0234.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

