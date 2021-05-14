Brockton police investigating alleged assault

Brockton police are investigating after man went to a health center with a puncture wound to his neck, an official said.
The man walked into the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center on Main Street shortly after 4:30 p.m., said Darren Duarte, a spokesperson for the department.
Police are investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon, Duarte said by e-mail Friday evening.
Anyone with information about the alleged assault is asked to call Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0234.
