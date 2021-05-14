Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen off Woods Hole

The US Coast Guard rescued three fishermen before their boat capsized off Woods Hole Friday evening, a spokeswoman said.
Just before 5 p.m., the Woods Hole Coast Guard station launched two 45-foot rescue boats in response to the fishing boat taking on water from a leak onboard, Coast Guard public affairs officer Amanda Wyrick said.
The boat was in a channel by buoy 11, not far offshore, Wyrick said.
The fishermen safely made their way onto the rescue boats. No injuries were reported, Wyrick said.
At the time of the rescue, the winds were about 10 mph, and the waves 1 foot high, according to Wyrick.
The station enlisted the help of a local tow company at 6:30 p.m. to remove water from the fishing boat.
The boat has since capsized, Wyrick said.
