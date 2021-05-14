Investigation continues into Providence gunfight that wounded 9

No arrests were reported Friday as the city’s police department continued to investigate the violence that left at least three of the victims with serious wounds

The outbreak of gunfire took place on Carolina Avenue in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood around 6:47 p.m. Thursday, according to Providence authorities.

One woman was among the nine people shot in Providence Thursday night during what authorities describe as a gunfight between two feuding groups that resulted in the largest mass shooting in the city’s history, officials said.

Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. said in a news conference Thursday that police believe gunmen in a vehicle opened fire at people, some of whom returned fire, Clements said.

Officers arriving at the scene found “evidence of a large amount of gunfire,” including “several dozen” shell casings, Clements said, adding that up to four or five semiautomatic handguns may have been involved. “We also learned that there are several victims,” he said.

Some of the victims were driven to Rhode Island Hospital, which immediately locked down and diverted other patients from the emergency room, as police responded to the hospital and the crime scene.

There was no new information on their conditions Friday morning.

The shooting was not random, the chief said. He and Mayor Jorge O. Elorza deplored the violence. The people who were shot range in age from 19 to 25, the chief said. The incident raised the number of shooting victims in Providence to 28 this year.

Clements said the first shots came from a group inside a vehicle after it pulled up outside the home at 87 Carolina Ave. Those involved are well known to police “individually and as groups,” he said. Some of those injured may also turn out to be gunmen, he said.

The shooting comes as Providence has seen an increase in gun violence. Just this year, police have seized about twice as many firearms in crimes as in past years, he said.

“We don’t shy away from the fact that we have a gun issue in this city,” Clements said. “It’s unfortunate that young men in this community have no regard for life, at times.”

The chief confirmed that this was the largest mass shooting in the city in recent history. It surpasses shootings in 2014, when five people sitting outside in the Chad Brown housing projects were wounded in a drive-by, and in 2013, when a gang member shot into a high school graduation party in the Hartford Park housing projects, killing a 12-year-old girl and wounding three women.

Thursday’s brazen shooting disturbed a sunny, late spring evening on an otherwise quiet street in a residential neighborhood near the Cranston border.

Carolina Avenue is lined with single-family homes and apartment houses close together, a few blocks from Johnson & Wales University’s Harborside Campus and Roger Williams Park.

The mayor said he assured the neighbors that there would be extra patrols. “This has to stop, these young people involved believing that the way to solve [problems] is with handguns. That can’t be the way,” Elorza said. “There are too many guns on the streets. ... We have to do something about it.”

Witnesses at the scene said multiple shots were fired. Evidence markers showing where more than a dozen shell casings littered the ground could be seen in the distance. Police sealed off the area.

Providence police detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made, Clements said.

