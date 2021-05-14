Janey to brief reporters on Boston Police Department leadership Friday

“I will hold a press conference today to provide an update on the leadership of @bostonpolice and our shared commitment to fostering greater trust with the communities we serve,” Janey tweeted shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey said she’ll brief reporters Friday on leadership issues facing the Boston Police Department, which has been rocked by separate scandals involving the new commissioner and the former head of the patrolmen’s union.

Janey had said previously that officials expected in late April to release the results of an investigation into Police Commissioner Dennis White, who was placed on administrative leave in February, days after being named to the top post, after domestic violence allegations brought by his then-wife in the 1990s surfaced.

Dennis White. Associated Press

The debate over White’s future also presented a complicated early test for Janey, who as acting mayor is Boston’s first Black person and first woman to lead City Hall. Janey is campaigning to be elected in her own right this fall, and several groups rallied to the defense of White, who was the city’s second Black commissioner.

The shakeup at the top started Jan. 28, when former Mayor Martin J. Walsh unexpectedly appointed White commissioner. With the same press release, Walsh announced the retirement of the city’s first Black police commissioner, William Gross, and the ascension of White, a 32-year veteran officer little known outside the department.

It was not then public knowledge, but Gross had suffered a serious health scare and wanted to retire immediately. Gross urged the mayor to appoint White, who was his chief of staff and longtime friend.

There was no public process, no vetting, and no other candidates were considered. Walsh did not interview White for the job.

A day after White took the oath as Boston’s 43rd police commissioner, the Globe reported that a judge had issued a restraining order against him in 1999. White had been accused of pushing and threatening to shoot his then-wife, who was also a police officer.

White denied wrongdoing and was not charged with a crime, but the old allegations caught the Walsh administration by surprise. Walsh, who was in Washington, D.C., for his nomination hearing to become President Biden’s labor secretary, immediately placed White on leave while a lawyer conducted “full and impartial investigation.”

“These disturbing issues were not known to me or my staff, but should have been,” Walsh said in a statement.

While the investigation stretched on for weeks and then months, the Walsh administration refused to release public records about White’s past as an officer. The administration withheld decades-old documents from at least three internal affairs investigations of White, including a 1993 use of force case and 1999 case that coincided with the domestic violence allegations.

The Walsh administration argued that the release of decades-old internal affairs files would compromise the current investigation of White. The records may not provide significant new details about the 1999 domestic violence allegations, which are already detailed in publicly available court files. The internal affairs files, however, would likely show how thoroughly the police department investigated the allegations.

Separately, the department is also reeling from the criminal case involving Patrick M. Rose Sr., a retired Boston police officer and former head of the patrolmen’s union now jailed on charges of sexually assaulting multiple children over a period of decades.

The Globe has reported that the department in 1995 filed a criminal complaint against Rose for sexual assault on a 12-year-old. Even after the complaint was dropped, the agency proceeded with an internal investigation that concluded that he likely committed a crime. State child welfare investigators also believed there was evidence that Rose had abused a child.

Despite those findings, Rose remained on patrol for another 21 years, had contact with vulnerable children, and ascended to power in the union that represents patrol officers.

Rose has denied all allegations of wrongdoing through his lawyer and pleaded not guilty.

