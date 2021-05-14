Jury convicts ex-Fall River mayor Jasiel F. Correia II of extortion, wire fraud, filing false tax returns

More than five years after gaining national attention when he became mayor of Fall River at 24, Jasiel F. Correia II was convicted Friday of what federal prosecutors described as “old school corruption,” including extorting bribes from four marijuana companies vying for dispensaries and stealing from investors in a smartphone app he helped create.

Correia, 29, a Democrat who served as Fall River’s mayor from 2016 to 2019, was found guilty of 21 of 24 charges after 22 hours of deliberations over four days by a jury of nine women and three men.

Correia was found guilty of demanding bribes, ranging from $25,000 to $250,000, from four businessmen who needed his consent to open marijuana dispensaries and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from investors in SnoOwl, a smartphone app he helped create in 2013 while attending Providence College.

He was acquitted of bribery charge related to allegations that he forced his chief-of-staff, Genoveva Andrade, to give him half her city salary and a stipend she received for working during snow emergencies.

He was also acquitted of extortion and extortion conspiracy for ordering the city to pay the cost of restoring the water supply to a commercial building owned by Tony Costa, who later gave Correia a Batman Rolex as thanks.

The scandal, which recalled an era of rampant political graft, drove Correia from office, a stunning fall from grace for a leader carried to office on a pledge to revitalize a struggling city.

During two weeks of testimony in US District Court in Boston, jurors heard accounts from more than 30 witnesses who recalled clandestine meetings, middlemen who delivered payoffs while taking a cut for themselves, and a rising political star who used stolen money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle while paying off student loans and credit card debt.

In closing arguments, Assistant US Attorney Zachary Hafer told jurors that Correia “sold the mayorship of Fall River” and used money he extorted from marijuana dealers or swindled from investors to bankroll a lifestyle that included extensive travel, frequent stays at expensive hotels, and extravagant purchases, including Rolexes bought with cash, down payments on Mercedes, $700 Christian Louboutin high heels for his girlfriend, and $300 bottles of cologne for himself.

“What he wanted was money and what he wanted was power,” Hafer said. “Money he was willing to steal and power he was willing to sell. That’s the evidence in this case.”

US District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled Correia’s sentencing for Sept. 20, and ordered him fitted with a GPS device while he remains free on bail. It’s unclear how much time Correia could serve in prison. The court will determine his federal sentencing guideline range based on various factors, including the nature of his crimes, the amount of money involved, and his personal history.

Correia’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, portrayed him as a hardworking, creative entrepreneur who believed he had earned the money he spent from SnoOwl. During closing arguments, he told jurors that Correia never took bribes and was falsely accused by witnesses who were granted immunity from prosecution or struck plea deals in exchange for leniency.

“You heard testimony he loved Fall River,” said Reddington, suggesting that Correia’s political rivals had triggered the federal investigation into SnoOwl after his rapid rise to the mayor’s office.

Correia had repeatedly insisted he did nothing wrong and during a documentary series, “Run this City,” that aired last year, he said, “I’m innocent until proven guilty and I’m not going to be proven guilty.” But at trial, he chose not to testify.

Perhaps the most incriminating evidence came from Fall River businessman Charles Saliby who testified that in July 2018 he placed a $75,000 cash bribe directly into Correia’s hands as they sat in the mayor’s city-issued SUV outside of the Saliby family’s store, Guimond Farms. Correia then handed him a non-opposition letter verifying that the city didn’t oppose his plan to open a retail marijuana dispensary next to the store, Saliby said. Such a letter was required for all applicants seeking a dispensary license from the state.

Saliby said Correia initially demanded a $250,000 payment, but ultimately agreed to $150,000, to be paid in two installments. He said the mayor had come to his store with his chief of staff, Genoveva Andrade, offering his support for the dispensary in exchange for the payoff. When they left after arranging the deal, Saliby said Andrade turned to him and said, “You’re family now.”

Three other businessmen vying for dispensaries testified that they negotiated to pay bribes to Correia through middlemen who were close to the mayor. Correia later met them at City Hall, restaurants and a cigar bar where he referred to the bribes in code while seeking assurances that they were “all good,” they said.

Correia’s aide and longtime friend, Hildegar Camara, testified that Correia was “very stressed out” in 2018 because he was facing mounting legal bills as the FBI investigated his handling of investor funds in SnoOwl. He said Correia asked him to have a marijuana vendor, Brian Bairos, donate $100,000 to his legal defense fund in exchange for a non-opposition letter. Camara acknowledged the money was a bribe.

Camara said a middleman, Costa, collected the bribe and left it in an envelope tucked under a paint can in a shed behind Camara’s house. Correia appeared “nonchalant” when he came to collect it, Camara testified. But Camara insisted they give it back, saying he was afraid it was “fed money” planted by investigators.

Camara said he believed the money was returned to the marijuana vendor. But Costa testified that he “played both sides” and kept the money for himself. Costa said he felt the money was owed to him because he had lost his $50,000 investment in SnoOwl in 2014.

During the first phase of the trial, investors in SnoOwl testified that they would not have invested in the company if they knew that Correia lied when he told them had previously sold another app for a hefty profit. Rhode Island businessman Stephen Miller, who invested $70,000 in SnoOwl, said he believed Correia was “like a boy wonder.”

All seven of the investors, and two associates who founded SnoOwl with Correia, testified that he pledged not to draw a salary from the company until it became profitable. The investors said they lost their money.

Correia’s former girlfriend, Natalie Cleveland, testified that she believed he could afford finer things because he told her he made “a few million” from selling an app he developed before SnoOwl. She recounted how Correia flew across the country to Washington state “for a single day trip” to see her on the Fourth of July, and was a frequent guest at the Willard InterContinental in Washingston D.C., where he spent as much as $949 for a one-night stay.

IRS Special Agent Sandra Lemanski testified that seven investors contributed more than $358,000 to SnoOwl between 2013 and 2015 and by her calculations, Correia spent 64 percent of it for personal purposes, inncluding $37,282 to pay down student loans and credit cards; more than $31,000 for travel and transportation; $27,000 for hotels; and more than $25,000 for dining.









































Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.