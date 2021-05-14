Kim Janey says Boston Police need to ‘move in a different direction’. Commissioner files injunction to block his firing

“I think it is time to move the department forward,” Janey said at a press conference Friday afternoon addressing the news. “This cloud cannot continue if we want to move the department forward.”

White had been suspended since shortly after taking office in early February, leaving the department in limbo for more than three months as political pressure mounted on a new administration at City Hall.

Boston’s Acting Mayor Kim Janey released the findings Friday of an outside investigation into embattled police commissioner Dennis White, which was launched in the wake of his hasty appointment by the former mayor.

The 19-page investigative report, completed by outside attorney Tamsin Kaplan, painted a damning portrait of an institution that allegedly protected its own, ignored complaints of abuse, and minimized -- and allegedly covered up -- allegations against White. The department also retaliated against domestic violence investigators who tried to fully investigate one of their own.

The report revealed that White had been the subject of a previously undisclosed restraining order in 1993 for what the future commissioner described as “heated fisticuffs” with a 19-year-old woman. White told internal affairs investigators at the time that he hit the woman “with a full swing of his arm and an open hand” in self defense after she kicked him.

The city’s investigator also described four witnesses who alleged that White’s abuse of his first wife was much worse than has been previously known, and included allegations of him holding her face to a stove, burning her hair, and kicking and choking her. The investigator wrote “it was confirmed” that White’s former wife “repeatedly reported both physical and mental abuse” to the department but internal affairs did not investigate until she sought a restraining order in May 1999.

The report also documented a culture of secrecy within the department. The city’s investigator tried to contact 21 witnesses regarding White, but only seven agreed to speak to her. One retired Boston police officer told the investigator that he had received “at least five phone calls directing them not to talk with me.”

White himself offered limited cooperation with the probe and refused to submit to a full background check -- something that had been part of the vetting process for previous commissioners.

White could not be immediately reached for comment.

White is trying to block his firing in Suffolk Superior Court, where he requested a restraining order and a preliminary injunction, according to his attorney, Nicholas B. Carter.

White is arguing that he did not do anything as commissioner that would give Janey cause to fire him. Janey notified White Friday at 10 a.m. that she planned to terminate him, according to a statement from Carter.

“The decision today is wrong,” Carter said, adding that, “Acting Mayor Janey does not have the power to remove him. Any removal would require a hearing and cause, and there is no cause to remove him.”

That outside investigation began Feb. 12 with a broad mandate. Walsh’s longtime confidante, then Corporation Counsel Eugene O’Flaherty, told Kaplan to vet White “to the fullest extent possible,” according to the report. Kaplan told the city it would take four to six weeks, and maybe more.

But Kaplan’s marching orders changed as Walsh’s appointment as US Labor Secretary moved forward. Just 12 days into her work, O’Flaherty directed Kaplan to cut short her investigation and briefly summarize her findings, according to the report.

The report noted that White was first flagged to the Boston Police Department for concerning behavior in 1993. On the night of Sept. 10, White and a 19-year-old woman, who had belongings in White’s house along with a key, had a dispute over her moving out and ten dollars White said he was owed.

The woman, whose identity was not released, said White was trying to eject her from the premises and threw her down the stairs inside the house. She said he then pushed her out onto the porch and punched her, then pulled her sweatshirt over her head before hitting her once more and calling her a “whore.”

White alleged that the woman was moving out already and claimed he only hit her with an open hand in self-defense after the woman cursed, attacked him and kicked his knee which he recently had surgery on.

A neighbor across the street said he witnessed part of the fight, including the woman — described as “small and thin” — cursing at White and kicking him before White slapped her.

Both filed complaints against each other for assault and battery, though both were eventually dismissed in court. The woman obtained a one-year abuse prevention order, while White’s own request for one was denied.

The investigation also surfaced an allegation that White, then 32, had previously made a sexual advance toward the woman and been rejected, and that her rejection prompted White to eject her from the family home. White denied the claim.

Six months after the incident, an internal affairs investigation did not sustain an allegation of “physical abuse” stemming from the fight. The allegation was later changed to “use of force,” according to the Kaplan report.

Police in 1999 also investigated other abuse allegations against White in 1999.

At the time, White was a sergeant and outranked his then-wife, who was a police officer. She sought a restraining order against White because she believed “the department was not taking her seriously” when she reported abuse, according to an internal police report.

White’s wife accused him of pushing her and hitting her once, according to court records. A friend of the couple also told police that White — after a confrontation with his wife and another acquaintance — said he “wanted to shoot her and him,” according to a summary of an interview by a Boston police detective that was included in a probate and family court file.

White’s daughter, who was then 17, recounted to the detective that her father had told her not to startle him when he was sleeping because “I sleep with a gun under my pillow.”

A judge issued a restraining order on May 5, 1999, that forced White to vacate his home, stay away from his wife and children, and surrender his service weapon. After a hearing, the judge extended the restraining order for a year, but it was ultimately withdrawn as the couple moved toward divorce.

The debate over White’s future presented a complicated early test for Janey, who as acting mayor is Boston’s first Black person and first woman to lead City Hall. Janey is campaigning to be elected in her own right this fall, and several groups rallied to the defense of White, who was the city’s second Black commissioner.

It began January 28, when Walsh unexpectedly appointed White commissioner. With the same press release, Walsh announced the retirement of the city’s first Black police commissioner, William Gross, and the ascension of White, a 32-year veteran officer little known outside the department.

It was not then public knowledge, but Gross had suffered a serious health scare and wanted to retire immidialy. Gross urged the mayor to appoint White, who was his chief of staff and longtime friend.

There was no public process, no vetting, no other candidates considered. Walsh did not interview White for the job.

But a day after White took the oath as Boston’s 43rd police commissioner, the Globe reported that a judge had issued a restraining order against him in 1999. White had been accused of pushing and threatening to shoot his then-wife, who was also a police officer.

White denied wrongdoing and was not charged with a crime, but the old allegations caught the Walsh administration by surprise. The mayor, who was in Washington, D.C., for his nomination hearing to become President Biden’s labor secretary, immediately placed White on leave while a lawyer conducted “full and impartial investigation.”

“These disturbing issues were not known to me or my staff, but should have been,” Walsh said in a statement.

While the investigation stretched on for weeks and then months, the Walsh administration refused to release public records about White’s past as an officer. The administration withheld decades-old documents from at least three internal affairs investigations of White, including a 1993 use of force case and 1999 case that coincided with the domestic violence allegations.

The Walsh administration argued that the release of decades-old internal affairs files would compromise the current investigation of White.

The controversy pushed White’s family history into public view. In February, White’s older daughter told radio station GBH that the domestic violence allegations were a lie and that “that man has never hit my mother.” The commissioner’s younger daughter pushed back against her older sister’s claim in a Facebook post, writing that, “we all know ur dad’s favorite and u got a personal vendetta with ma, but that man ain’t innocent.”

White’s former wife posted a message on Facebook saying she wanted to “set the record straight” after her older daughter disavowed the abuse allegations.

“Since you all think that I am a liar . . . Now the truth will come out,” wrote the former wife. “And you know who you are . . . you have just opened Pandora’s Box.”

Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globeandrewryan.