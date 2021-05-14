Man pulled from water around Wachusett Dam in Clinton

A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was found face down in the water around the Wachusett Dam in Clinton Friday night, State Police said.
The man was found unresponsive around 8 p.m., State Police said on Twitter.
Rangers from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation pulled him from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
He was taken to Clinton Hospital, State Police said.
His condition was not known Friday night.
No further information was available.
