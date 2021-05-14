MIT grad student, suspect in killing of Yale student, arrested after months-long search

Qinxuan Pan is a suspect in the Feb. 6 murder of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang, 26, who was shot to death in New Haven, Conn.

The 29-year-old MIT graduate student sought in connection with the February murder of a Yale student was captured Friday morning in Montgomery, Alabama after a months-long search, according to the US Marshals Service.

The Connecticut office of the US Marshals Service, which has been leading the search for Pan, announced his capture around 10 a.m. Friday.

“We are pleased to announce this morning, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Alabama and the Montgomery Police Department, arrested fugitive Qinxuan Pan,” the statement said.

More information is expected to be released later Friday.

