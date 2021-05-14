‘Our city was for sale’: Fall River officials react after former mayor Jasiel Correia found guilty of extortion, fraud

“Under the former mayor, our city was for sale,” City Council President Cliff Ponte said Friday evening. “This isn’t and hasn’t been the case since he stepped down, and I hope it never happens again.”

Correia, a former two-term mayor, was convicted of using his power as mayor to extort bribes and commit fraud for personal financial gain, in part by shaking down marijuana companies hoping to do business in Fall River.

After former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia was found guilty on a litany of corruption charges in federal court Friday, city officials expressed disdain for his actions but confidence that the community will rebound from the embarrassment of his crimes.

Advertisement

After a two week trial, a jury found Correia guilty Friday of extortion, fraud and filing false tax returns after 23 hours of deliberations over four days. The verdict marked a stunning fall for Correia, who was elected at age 23 in 2015 on a promise to reinvigorate the struggling mill city in Southeastern Massachusetts.

As he left US District Court in Boston on Friday, Correia, now 29, who did not testify, told reporters that he will appeal, claiming “there was no overwhelming evidence” against him. Sentencing is scheduled for September.

The city’s current mayor said the allegations of corruption and the trial have been a challenging time.

“It was a very dark time,” Mayor Paul Coogan said in a phone interview Friday. “It was unsettling in the whole city, and I’m glad it’s behind us.”

Correia was also convicted of defrauding investors in a smartphone app called “SnoOwl” that he helped create.

Prosecutors said he used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle while paying off credit card bills and student loans.

City Councilor Linda Pereira expressed sympathy for Correia’s family but said the court reached the right verdict.

Advertisement

“I feel bad for the mother and his grandmother because I am a mother and a grandmother, and I can’t imagine the pain and devastation because I would not want my child involved in such a situation,” said Pereira, who lost the 2017 mayoral race to Correia in his re-election bid. “I pray for them during this difficult ordeal, but I believe in the judicial system and I am satisfied with the court’s rulings. We have to go by what the law says.”

Coogan shared a similar sentiment.

“I feel for the family,” he said. “He is a young man and I hope he can straighten his life out, but he had a very rough day.”

Correia is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 20. The court ordered him to wear a GPS device while he is free on bail.

Now with the trial behind them, city officials say better days are ahead for the community of around 89,000 people.

“Our residents and taxpayers don’t deserve this cynicism and negativity but our future remains bright and we will get past this as a community,” Ponte said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.