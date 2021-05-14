Police find man shot to death in Providence parking lot

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Pope Street in the Olneyville neighborhood for reports of shots fired about 9 p.m., according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Police in Providence are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found shot to death in a car Friday night, officials said.

The shooting comes just a day after nine people were wounded in a shootout Thursday night in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood that authorities described as a targeted gunfight between local street gangs. Officials say it was the largest mass shooting in the city’s history.

Advertisement

Lapatin said “there is no indication right now” that the two shootings are related.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza was at the scene Friday talking to people who live in the area, according to WPRI-TV. Elorza said the last 24 hours have been emotionally draining.

“It’s really frustrating, it’s really tiring,” Elorza told the station. “It’s very sad to see so many people resorting to gun violence to settle their disputes. It’s not the only way, there are other ways.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.