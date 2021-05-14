Police investigating fatal shooting in Lawrence

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Lawrence.
The male victim was found Friday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. when Lawrence police responded to a report of a body in the back yard of 461 Haverhill St., according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office.
The shooting is being investigated by the Essex district attorney’s office, the Lawrence Police Department, and State Police detectives, she said.
As of Friday morning, the victim had not been identified and no further information had been released by the Essex district attorney’s office.
