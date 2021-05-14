Police investigating fatal shooting in Lawrence

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Lawrence.

The male victim was found Friday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. when Lawrence police responded to a report of a body in the back yard of 461 Haverhill St., according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office.

The shooting is being investigated by the Essex district attorney’s office, the Lawrence Police Department, and State Police detectives, she said.