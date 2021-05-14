Rhode Island beer gardens and breweries to visit right now

PROVIDENCE — It’s nearly summer, which in Rhode Island means day trips to Block Island, music festivals in Newport, and an overdue “cheers” with friends and mugs full of local brews.

Here are some of the beer gardens that are welcoming customers right now. Be sure to check online to see if reservations are required and to confirm their operating hours.

Moniker Brewery

The building that was once a towing and service station is now the home of Moniker Brewery. They specialize in German-style beers including their schwarzbier, a Moniker and Whalers collaboration, and “Fuzzy Distance,” a hazy, banana hefeweizen. But they also offer varieties such as “Rhodelo,” a Mexican lager, and “How is Babby Formed?” their 7 percent ABV American IPA with citra and mosaic hops. 432 W Fountain St, Providence, monikerbrewery.com

Trinity Brewhouse

Just steps away from the Graduate Hotel, the Trinity Beer Garden offers batched cocktails, wine, food trucks, and other vendors as well as beer. Live entertainment, such as DJs and comedy acts, run each Saturday until 10 p.m. 2 Kennedy Plaza, Biltmore Park, Providence, trinitybrewhouse.com

Grey Sail Brewing

Love coffee? At Grey Sail Brewing, brewers add one pound of locally roasted and freshly ground Dave’s Coffee per barrel to give their coffee stout a smooth and rich finish. Or try the “Flying Jenny,” which is their signature extra pale ale at 5.3 percent ABV, which uses select specialty malts and is likely to receive the seal of approval from both hop and malt enthusiasts. 63 Canal Street, Westerly, greysailbrewing.com

Ragged Island Brewing Co.

Kick back on the farm at Ragged Island Brewing, where you can enjoy views of ponds and acres of green while sipping on “Aquidneck IPA,” a bitter American-style West Coast IPA that features a malty backbone and crisp, bitter hop finish. Or try their English-style porter, which uses a blend of roasted and chocolate malts to develop a rich, roasty aroma at 8 percent ABV. 54 Bristol Ferry Road, Portsmouth, raggedislandbrewing.com

Apponaug Brewing Company

Apponaug typically offers fried pickle plates, fried buttermilk-marinated hot chicken sliders with honey siracha glaze, and different types of tacos from baja fish to spicy jackfruit. As for the barley, they offer IPAs such as “Uncommon Pursuit,” which has juicy ripe melon and mango flavors with a rounded backbone and their Vienna Lager known as “Tenet,” which has hints of rye bread, subtle nutmeg, white pepper, and pecan sweetness. 344 Knight Street, Warwick, apponaugbrewing.com

Buttonwoods Brewery: They focus on sophisticated lagers, barrel-aged blends, and well hopped IPAS. Check out their outdoor space available on the weekends on the loading dock in the back of their building. In addition to their own brews, they also have a rotating menu from local food trucks that serve everything from smoked barbeque to globally inspired tacos. 530 Wellington Ave #22, Cranston, buttonwoodsbrewery.com

Beer on Earth: They describe themselves as an “art-forward” brewery with their colorfully designed cans. Their menu may be one of the most unique with “I am Raspberry Donut,”a kettle sour Berliner Weisse with raspberry puree, or their “Hierophant,” a golden-colored Belgian Tripel with clove and pepper aromas followed by warming flavors of sweet grain, citrus, and spice. 425 West Fountain Street #104, Providence, beeronearth.com

Bravo Brewing Company: This veteran- and woman-owned microbrewery has a patio and large taproom with a clear glass window so you can see the beer being brewed from inside the taproom at all times. On tap now: a margarita gose sour at 4.4 percent ABV and their 9.1 percent ABV “Ain’t Nothin’ But a Peanut” milk stout. 75 Pascoag Main Street, Pascoag, bravobrewingcompany.com

Tilted Barn Brewery: It’s Rhode Island’s first farm brewery that offers guests an immersive experience. Enjoy a beer while walking through their tasting room or their new post-and-beam barn, sit outside on the lawn or patio area overlooking the hop fields, and check out their farm animals and Christmas trees. Guests are allowed to bring their own food. 1 Hemsley Place, Exeter, tiltedbarnbrewery.com





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.