Fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders no longer have to wear masks, businesses can fully reopen May 21

Students in schools, once vaccinated, will not have to wear a mask or social distance, McKee said.

The new state guidance on masks will go into effect Tuesday, May 18.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Islanders who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks or social distance from others indoors or outdoors, announced Governor Dan McKee on Friday.

“It’s a good day for us here in Rhode Island,” said McKee.

Rhode Island will also fully reopen the state on May 21 instead of on Memorial Day weekend -- a week earlier than scheduled. Bars will be allowed to have indoor standing service without plexiglass for the first time since before the pandemic, and all businesses will be able to open to 100 percent capacity.

Also effective May 21, social gatherings will no longer be limited for the first time since before the pandemic.

“I hope you hug a vaccinated friend and go to your favorite restaurant,” said McKee.

He said individual businesses could still require customers to wear masks or choose to impose capacity limits, but the state will be giving “the green light” to all.

“It’s our job to set the guidelines and put them in place,” said McKee.

McKee’s announcement comes a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance to say that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear face masks or stay socially distant either indoors or outdoors in most settings. However, at the time, Rhode Island was did not immediately change its changing it’s mask rules to match CDC guidance. That means that under the state’s executive orders, people still had to wear masks in public settings— vaccinated or not. There were some exceptions, such as if vaccinated people were outside, not in a crowd, then they did not have to wear a mask; which went into effect late last month.

As of Friday, more than 600,000 people in Rhode Island have been fully vaccinated.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz. Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.