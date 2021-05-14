Suspended Boston police commissioner files court motion, says city’s acting mayor is trying to fire him

Boston’s Acting Mayor Kim Janey has notified Police Commissioner Dennis White that she intends to fire him, according to a statement from White’s attorney.
White is trying to stop Janey and filed Friday afternoon a motion in Suffolk Superior Court requesting a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction, according to the commissioner’s lawyer, Nicholas B. Carter.
Janey notified White Friday at 10 a.m. that she planned to terminate him and that they planned to hold a hearing at 3 p.m., according to the motion. White argues that a hearing where the decision has already been made is not a hearing as required by law.
The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday afternoon.
Janey has scheduled a press conference for Friday afternoon to discuss changes in leadership at the police department. White had been suspended since shortly after taking office in early February after decades-old allegations surfaced in which White was accused of domestic violence.
“The decision today is wrong,” Carter said. “There is already a Boston Police Commissioner, Dennis White. Acting Mayor Janey does not have the power to remove him. Any removal would require a hearing and cause, and there is no cause to remove him.”
