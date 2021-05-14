Biden seeks new border metrics for success

Nearly four months into President Biden’s term, and as his administration settles into a new normal of superlative border numbers, he and his top officials are looking to break with Trump’s measurement standards, even as immigration ranks as one of their worst-polling issues.

It was a departure from the Trump administration’s approach. The former president treated CBP monthly enforcement data as a stock index for his Homeland Security team’s performance, and the calculus was simple: Higher border enforcement numbers were bad; lower numbers were good.

WASHINGTON — When it came time this week for the Biden administration to release April enforcement data showing illegal migration at a 20-year high, US Customs and Border Protection slipped the news in an after-hours news release. There was no public briefing, no questions from reporters, and little evident urgency.

US agents are making about 6,000 arrests and detentions along the Mexico border each day, a level of law enforcement intensity that has no recent precedent. Family groups and children needing care remain a major challenge for CBP, while growing numbers of adult migrants are trying to sneak past them and evade capture. Border state lawmakers from both parties fault the White House for doing too little.

Rather than attempting to drive down migration through more stringent enforcement, Biden officials in recent weeks have been seeking to change the perception that high border numbers equate to a crisis, a failure, or even something manifestly negative.

“Apprehensions don’t tell the full story, and getting to zero is not a measure of success,” Tyler Moran, one of Biden’s top immigration policy advisers, said in an interview. She and other Biden officials have urged patience with their policies and plans to address the “root causes” driving Central American emigration, while blaming the Trump administration for handing them an immigration system with a myopic focus on keeping border numbers low.

“We’re moving toward a fair, orderly, and humane system,” Moran added. “We’re increasing and improving legal migration, and deterring irregular migration. We have put in place a number of policies creating legal pathways to migrate and seek protection, and we see that as a metric of success.”

The president’s Republican critics have seized on the border influx to hammer Biden and redirect attention from his better-rated handling of the pandemic and the economy. Biden officials steadfastly have refused to characterize the surge in crossings as a crisis, and in recent weeks, they have largely overcome the one thing that met that definition — the scenes of children and teens without parents jam-packed into Border Patrol tents.

Six weeks ago, the administration had more than 5,700 unaccompanied minors in CBP facilities ill-suited for teens and children, but after opening 14 emergency shelter sites run by the Department of Health and Human Services, the number of minors in Border Patrol custody has dropped more than 90 percent.

The change has allowed Biden officials to pivot from a defensive posture to a more confident tone, even as critics point out the government now has more than 20,000 migrant teens and children in shelters, many of which are unlicensed. The cost of caring for record numbers of minors this year is projected to reach at least $3 billion.

Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán, Democrat of California, the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee’s border security subcommittee, was among five congresswomen who praised the administration’s progress after she visited CBP’s Donna, Texas, tent facility last week with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The site’s holding pens were so stuffed in March that teens and children barely had room to lie down, but CBP photos released last week showed them nearly empty.

Barragán called the turnaround “a huge win,” adding she did not view high numbers of migrant teens and children crossing the border as something inherently negative.

“The alternative is to put them on the Mexican side and deliver them to the cartels,” Barragán said in an interview.

In March 2020, Trump used an emergency order under the Title 42 public health code to rapidly return most unauthorized border-crossers to Mexico, sending unaccompanied minors to their home countries on repatriation flights. The Biden administration opted to exempt minors from the policy, allowing them to make humanitarian claims under US law. Record numbers of teens and children have arrived this spring, the vast majority to reunite with parents or relatives already in the United States.

Last month 17,171 unaccompanied minors were taken into custody, the latest CBP figures show, down 9 percent from March’s record total of 18,890. In recent days the number of teens and children arriving has dropped even lower, bringing more relief to the Biden administration, which has been urging Mexico to beef up enforcement along its border with Guatemala.

One border-state lawmaker whose criticisms have stung the administration, Representative Henry Cuellar, Democrat of Texas, was not willing to join the chorus of praise from others in his party. He referred to the transfer of minors from CBP to HHS as a “shell game.”

“I’m a big supporter of Biden, but the numbers are still large, and just because we’re able to manage kids by moving them from one tent to another tent doesn’t mean the problem is under control,” Cuellar said in an interview.



