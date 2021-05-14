Fla. politician to cooperate in Gaetz probe

Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, agreed to plead guilty to six criminal charges — including sex-trafficking of a child, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud — which come with a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years and a statutory maximum potentially decades longer.

A Florida politician considered key to the investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) agreed to cooperate fully with federal prosecutors and, if needed, to testify in court, as he admitted in a lengthy written plea agreement that he paid a minor to engage in sex acts with him and others, according to a copy of the document filed Friday.

In exchange, the prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other 27 counts Greenberg faced and recommend a term within federal sentencing guidelines, which are often far less than the statutory maximum penalties. They also agreed to recommend other possible sentencing breaks, especially if Greenberg provides meaningful help on other cases.

The agreement, which still must be accepted by a judge, is an ominous sign for Gaetz. Even before he had accepted a plea deal, Greenberg had been outlining to prosecutors how he and Gaetz (R-Fla.) would pay women for sex, in hopes of convincing them he could be a witness against the congressman and earn a break for himself. Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and denies wrongdoing. (Washington Post)

Masks will remain in the House

WASHINGTON — Under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated Americans can now mostly ditch their masks indoors. But not lawmakers on the House floor.

Asked by CNN whether the House’s mask mandate would be relaxed, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said, ’'No. Are they all vaccinated?’'

Her decision, which was outlined in updated guidelines issued Thursday night by Congress’s attending physician, drew swift backlash from Republicans who have long bristled at mask requirements. In a letter sent Thursday, 34 GOP lawmakers urged Pelosi to drop the House’s pandemic restrictions.

’'It’s about control,’' House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday evening. ’'She wants to control the House.’'

The Republican pushback highlights the lingering partisan furor over mask mandates even as vaccinations and public health restrictions have helped drop coronavirus deaths and new infections to the lowest numbers since the onset of the pandemic.

But Pelosi, D-Calif., pointed toward a lingering number of unvaccinated House members as part of the decision to keep mask rules in place on the House floor. Pelosi said last month that roughly a quarter of legislators have yet to receive a coronavirus vaccine and noted: ’'We cannot require someone to be vaccinated.’'

Updated guidelines issued Thursday by Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, say that the mask mandate will continue on the House floor ’'until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated.’' His update also notes that per the CDC, ’'recovery from natural infection is not equivalent to completion of a vaccination.’'

Monahan did say that, thanks to the new CDC policy, fully vaccinated staffers and lawmakers can gather mask-free in other House office spaces.

Some Republican lawmakers, though, accused Pelosi of grandstanding on the issue and ignoring science on the risks of transmission. Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, who spearheaded the letter to Pelosi, called her stance ’'Mask-erpiece Theater.’'

’'Based on sound science, the CDC says those who are vaccinated have an incredibly low risk of becoming infected with coronavirus,’' Gibbs said in a statement. ’'With that data, there is no reason the House of Representatives should not be fully open and returned to normal operations.’'

Pelosi, though, has made it clear that she wants to see the entire House vaccinated. Monahan has also told lawmakers that they need to be vaccinated even if they’ve previously had covid-19.

’'You would hope that science would guide them to protect themselves, their family members and be good colleagues in the workplace to get vaccinated,’' Pelosi said last month. ’'And the sooner that happens, the better for everything.’' (Washington Post)

Trump’s ‘Garden of Heroes’ proposal axed

President Biden on Friday rescinded several of former President Donald Trump’s executive orders, including one Trump issued just before he left office that sought to establish a new “Garden of American Heroes,” with statues of dozens of figures from US history and popular culture.

The proposed garden had been Trump’s attempt to counter what he saw as a “reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life.”

The “gates of a beautiful new garden will soon open to the public where the legends of America’s past will be remembered,” Trump’s executive order had stated. “The National Garden will be built to reflect the awesome splendor of our country’s timeless exceptionalism.”

The eclectic list of proposed statues had included jazz legend Louis Armstrong, poet Emily Dickinson, explorer and colonizer Christopher Columbus, actress and recording artist Whitney Houston, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, political theorist Hannah Arendt, and “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek. (Washington Post)

Censure sought of Republicans who downplayed Capitol attack

Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) sent a letter to colleagues Friday asking them to support his effort to censure the three Republican congressmen who this week at a congressional hearing downplayed the Jan. 6 attack, likening the mob to tourists and saying it was not an insurrection.

“These members cannot be allowed to rewrite history at their convenience by disrespecting the sacrifices made by Capitol police officers and downplaying the violent, destructive intent that the rioters carried into this sacred building,” Cicilline said.

The Democratic congressman pointed to GOP Reps. Andrew S. Clyde (Ga.), Jody Hice (Ga.) and Paul A. Gosar (Ariz.) for their comments that he said “dangerously mischaracterized” Jan. 6 and put their political agendas above their country.

At the hearing on Wednesday, Clyde described the events of Jan. 6 as “acts of vandalism” and suggested it was a “boldfaced lie” to call what happened that day an “insurrection.” Gosar called people who breached the Capitol “peaceful patriots.” And Hice read the names of the Trump supporters who died that day and suggested “the narrative needs to be cleared up.”

Cicilline, who was a House impeachment manager in the Senate trial of former president Donald Trump over charges that he incited the Jan. 6 mob, said in the letter urging colleagues to co-sponsor the censure resolution that the men had legitimized the attacks and called their comments a “conscious and harmful decision calling into question their dedication to their role as representatives.” (Washington Post)

