Mass. reports 67,558 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 67,558 to 7,027,149, state officials reported Friday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Thursday, when 51,764 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 84.3 percent of the 8,331,450 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,892,504 first shots and 2,904,744 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 229,901 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

Advertisement

The number of people who have received at least a first shot or a Johnson & Johnson shot edged up to 4,122,405.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,134,645.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.