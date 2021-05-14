Representative Greene harasses AOC in newly-surfaced video clip, tells her to ‘stop locking your door and come out’

The menacing newly surfaced video, which includes an associate of Greene’s saying through the mail slot “you can’t stay in there forever” and “come out and play,” highlights the threats faced by Ocasio-Cortez and other members of Congress, even before the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The video is reportedly from a Facebook Live video that the Georgia congresswoman streamed herself during a visit to the Capitol before she was elected to Congress, according to CNN . It has since been deleted.

A newly-surfaced video clip from 2019 shows Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office through the mail slot of the New York congresswoman’s door on Capitol Hill , telling her to “stop locking your door and come out.”

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, I’m an American citizen,” Greene says in the beginning of the two-minute clip. “I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect from me through the IRS because I’m a tax-paying citizen of the United States. I’m a woman, I’m a female business owner and I’m proud to be an American woman and I do not support your socialist policies and I do not support your murderous abortion policies.”

Continuing to speak through the mail slot of Ocasio-Cortez’s office, Greene says she is appalled at New York’s abortion law and tells the congresswoman she is “bringing god’s judgment on our country.”

“So you need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve. If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able talk to the American citizens instead of us having to use a flap, a little flap.”

In response to the video, Ocasio-Cortez told an NBC news reporter that Greene “needs some help.”

“At this point I think the, the depth of that unwellness has raised concerns for other members as well,” Ocasio-Cortez told NBC’s Julie Tsirkin. “And so I think that this is an assessment that needs to be made by the proper professional.”

Ocasio-Cortez later criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a tweet for protecting Greene while sanctioning Representative Justin Amash for his stance on former president Donald Trump.

Greene responded in her own tweet, telling Ocasio Cortez she should be disqualified from serving in Congress.

The video, which CNN reported was from Feb. 22, 2019, shows two men who were also filming outside of Ocasio-Cortez’s office, with one harassing the congresswoman while speaking through the mail slot.

“Anybody home?” the man said. “Hashtag where’s AOC? I hear you in there. Guess what? You can’t stay in there forever. Can you come out and play?”

The clip ends with Greene drawing a picture of a wall in the sign-in book outside of Ocasio-Cortez’s office, a reference to Trump’s campaign pledge to build a wall along the southern US border with Mexico.

The publication of the video comes after The Washington Post reported that Greene confronted Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday.

Two Post reporters said they saw Greene shout “Hey Alexandria” twice as they left the House chamber Wednesday afternoon. Ocasio-Cortez continued walking away, and Greene began walking faster and shouting at Ocasio-Cortez, asking her why she supports “antifa” and Black Lives Matter, which she falsely said was a “terrorist group,” according to the Post.

“You don’t care about the American people,” Greene reportedly shouted at Ocasio-Cortez. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”

Greene has in the past promoted violence against Democrats and conspiracy theories about QAnon and the 9/11 attacks. In February, the House voted to strip her of her committee assignments, and several dozen lawmakers have signed on to a resolution to expel her from the House.

