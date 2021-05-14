Ruckus raised over Franklin Park noise

“We’re just trying to have fun,” says one young adult on a recent Sunday afternoon at Franklin Park.

Re “Noise vs. calm: Franklin Park party rowdiness is ruffling feathers at the zoo” ( Page A1, May 11 ) and “The Black and brown Bostonians behind the noise at Franklin Park” ( Marcela García, Opinion, May 11 ):

With so many ways to have fun, a balance has to be struck

What a dilemma. What is fair? When a neighbor’s party is so rowdy that no one in the area can sleep, is that fair? But they just want to have fun. If the neighbors can bear the disruption until a set time, knowing it will end soon, or it only happens once a year, or it was a special event for the hosts, then they can probably be forgiving and understanding. But if the party goes on for hours, or happens every weekend or more often, whose rights are being ignored?

What if the party givers are of a different ethnicity? Does that make the sleepless neighbors prejudiced if they complain?

What about the dog that is howling because the loud music hurts its ears?

Franklin Park is a treasured oasis in the heart of the city, a park for everyone to enjoy. If fun for one group is loud motors, loud music, and loud racing vehicles, how can this be fair for others who want to enjoy the nature of the park? The zoo animals are captive and can’t escape this frightening noise.

What is a solution that keeps everyone happy, protects the animals, and keeps the peace? We need the wisdom of Solomon and the balanced scales of justice here.

Carolyn Bishop

Belmont





Dirt bikes and loud noise raise different issues, especially at 3 a.m.

One thing that got lost in Marcela García’s column about Franklin Park is that dirt bikes and loud music raise different issues. Both were the subject of the recent Zoom community meeting, but a reader might mistakenly take away from her column that local residents’ complaints about music were focused on a few people playing music from cars on Sunday afternoons in Franklin Park. My family has been woken up numerous times at 3 a.m. by music from concert-grade speakers many blocks away that sounded like a loud party next door.

While I would strongly support creating more isolated places for music, until such places are available, respect for neighbors’ sleep is an issue on which there should not be reasonable community disagreement.

Rob Ditzion

Boston





So, are some laws just meant to be broken?

Perhaps Marcela García attended the same public policy classes as Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins — the ones in which she was taught that there are some laws that are just meant to be broken. After waxing on about the cultural habits of young Dominican Americans, García drops the reveal: It is illegal to operate ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads and in parks.

Ah, but some laws are just so unfair. Why should these young men be denied their fun? So what if some zoo animals get stressed? Who cares if grandma can’t sleep because of the noise? Or if your uncle has to get up at 4 a.m. for his job?

Society can’t withstand this assault on common decency, and it shouldn’t have to. Enforce the law. Demonstrate at least this once that we care more about the victims of bad behavior than about those who perpetrate it.

Sean F. Flaherty

Charlestown





Race may play a role in how some react, but deafening volumes are an equalizer

Race may play a part, consciously or not, in some people’s objections to the Franklin Park revelers, but I’ll say this: I’m plenty annoyed by the mostly white motorcycle riders who come out in the spring and make deafening noise with their altered pipes, justifying their behavior with the disingenuous “loud pipes save lives” nonsense. On the contrary, loud pipes say, “Hey, look at me — I’m cooler than you!” In both cases, it’s about toxic selfishness.

Jim Beauchesne

Arlington