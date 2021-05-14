fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Two-word answer to how Democrats would deal with renegade of their own: Joe Lieberman

Updated May 14, 2021, 37 minutes ago
Senator John McCain with, from left, his mother, Roberta; wife, Cindy; and Senator Joe Lieberman at a campaign event in Thorndale, Pa., on Oct. 16, 2008. Lieberman, who caucused with the Democrats, campaigned for McCain in the Arizona Republican's losing bid against Barack Obama.
Senator John McCain with, from left, his mother, Roberta; wife, Cindy; and Senator Joe Lieberman at a campaign event in Thorndale, Pa., on Oct. 16, 2008. Lieberman, who caucused with the Democrats, campaigned for McCain in the Arizona Republican's losing bid against Barack Obama.Richard Perry/NYT

Re “In imposing purity test on Liz Cheney, it’s GOP that’s soiled” (Letters, May 10): I got a laugh from a letter on Monday in which Allen Rossiter asked how Democrats would have dealt with one of their own speaking out in favor of the Trump wing of the Republican Party. I can answer that question with two words: Joe Lieberman. Not only did Lieberman speak out against the presidential candidate of his own party, but he also actively campaigned for his opponent (John McCain) in the 2008 presidential election. What happened to him as a result of his heresy? Nothing.

Unlike the Republicans, Democrats today tolerate different views and refuse to turn their party into a cult of personality. Hopefully, someday soon Republicans will regain their sanity and become a party based on principles.

Sumner Blount

Arlington

