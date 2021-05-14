Home of the Week: Drive, dive, and slide — a Mashpee golf club estate with two homes, two pools

Year built 1989/remodeled 2012

Square feet 5,500 main house/3,000 guest house

Bedrooms 5 main house/3 guest house

Baths 5 full main house/3 full guest house

Fee $725 a year

Sewer/water: Private/public

Taxes $16,532 (2022)

This residence is an amalgamation of an expansive main house, a rentable guest house, granite walkways, stone walls, gardens, two pools interconnected like the Great Lakes, and a tree line that separates the 1.18-acre property from a fairway at the private Club at New Seabury.

As stunning as the homes are, the pools may make the biggest splash with buyers this summer. The upper level consists of a large hot tub flanked by a “cool-down pool.” A granite slide ends in a second saline water pool.

The main house, reached by a short walk from the two-car garage, comprises three levels, including a fully finished lower section.

The main entry, a lovely wooden door with a window and sidelights, opens into a foyer with an unimpeded view to the rear of the home and a 400-square-foot living/dining area with a high ceiling, myriad windows, elaborate board-and-batten wainscot, a fireplace, a cove ceiling with lighting, a pass-through to the kitchen, and two sets of French doors to the deck. The flooring throughout the first level is hardwood, and the baseboards are tall.

The 186-square-foot kitchen is a bright space benefiting from a pair of windows. The counters are quartz with a beveled edge, the cabinets are white (some boast glass fronts), and the farmer’s sink and appliances are stainless steel, including the gas range — a high-end touch with gold fixtures that sits front and center in a two-level island with seating. The refrigerator is hidden by cabinetry, and the backsplash is marble tile.

The breakfast area sits under a cove ceiling with lighting and a wrought-iron chandelier draped in strings of glass beads. Two sets of French doors open to the deck, and a wet bar separates the space from a roughly 470-square-foot great room with a cathedral ceiling, a similarly styled chandelier, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace clad in stone, a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams painted white, wainscotting, recessed lighting, and a window seat.

Back through the kitchen and out into the foyer, one finds a hallway leading to a marble bathroom with an antique sink and shower enclosed with glass; stairs to the second floor; stairs to the lower level; a bedroom with two windows, laundry facilities, and a door to the bath; and, behind a pocket door, a suite with a big marble bathroom that has dual sinks, a jetted soaking tub, extensive white cabinetry, a tile floor with a marble inlay, a wide window, and a separate shower enclosed in marble and glass with multiple showerheads. The suite would be incomplete without an equally stunning bedroom area. This one, roughly 350 square feet, offers two sets of French doors to the deck, crown molding, a walk-in closet, and a bay window bump-out.

The home’s upper level holds a 475-square-foot office and a 244-square-foot bedroom suite with a shower-only bath and a long single vanity. The flooring on this level is hardwood.

The walk-out lower level offers two bedrooms, two shower-only baths, a laundry room, and a family room with a wet bar. French doors open to the backyard.

The new owners can rent out the guest house, according to the listing agents: Jackie Bartolomei and Donna Christopher of Sotheby’s International Realty – Cape Cod. It has three bedrooms, three full baths, a sauna, a laundry, a living room with a vaulted wood ceiling, a kitchen with an island and quartz counters, and French doors to the porch.

See more pictures of the property below:

A view of the home along the fairway. Nauset Media

An aerial view of the property. Nauset Media

A view of the backyard patio. Nauset Media

The soaking tub in the guest quarters. Nauset Media

The stove boasts gold fixtures. Nauset Media

The view from the landing. Nauset Media

The upper-level office. Nauset Media

The sink in the main house kitchen. Nauset Media

The sauna in the guest house. Nauset Media

The kitchen in the guest quarters features an extensive island. Nauset Media

The kitchen in the main house offers a two-tier island with seating. Nauset Media

The bedroom in the guest quarters has a cove ceiling with recessed lighting. Nauset Media

The walk-out lower level. Nauset Media

The dining area in the guest quarters. Nauset Media

The foyer. Nauset Media

The great room features exposed beams and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. Nauset Media

The living area in the guest quarters. Nauset Media

The dining room in the main house. Nauset Media

The primary floor suite in the main house has a jetted tub and a glass-enclosed shower. Nauset Media

The living room has a fireplace. Nauset Media

The home comes with a detached garage. Nauset Media

A bedroom on the upper level. Nauset Media

The breakfast area in the main house. Nauset Media

A bedroom on the upper level. Nauset Media

The first-floor bedroom suite. Nauset Media

The lower level has a built-in bar. Nauset Media

The dual vanity in the first-floor suite. Nauset Media

The bath in the guest house. Nauset Media

Take a video tour of the home and of the guest house.

