BC women’s lacrosse opens NCAAs with rout

Charlotte North, already Boston College’s single-game scoring record holder, set a program record for the NCAA tournament with seven goals in the Eagles’ 19-6 first-round victory over Fairfield on Friday in Newton.
BC hosts the winner of UMass and Temple, played later Friday, at 1 p.m. Sunday.
North, a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award given annually to the nation’s best player, led the No. 4 seeds with her seven points, followed by Jenn Medjid with six (four goals, two assists) and Cara Urbank with five (two goals, three assists). Medjid’s half dozen put her over 100 career points in her 46th game with BC (14-3).
The Eagles — beaten in the last three national championship games and still vying for their first title — never trailed, North scoring twice in the first six minutes on the way to five by halftime and a 13-3 lead. She added the first two goals of the second half to set the record.
Franklin’s Annie Walsh scored in the first half. Freshmen Andrea Reynolds of Sudbury (first NCAA tournament goal) and Milton’s Bridget Simmons (first goal for BC) had goals in the second half, which was played with a running clock.
BC doubled up the Stags (13-2), Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champions for the third straight year, 35-17, and had 18 draw controls to Fairfield’s eight.