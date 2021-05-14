BC women’s lacrosse opens NCAAs with rout

Charlotte North, already Boston College’s single-game scoring record holder, set a program record for the NCAA tournament with seven goals in the Eagles’ 19-6 first-round victory over Fairfield on Friday in Newton.

BC hosts the winner of UMass and Temple, played later Friday, at 1 p.m. Sunday.

North, a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award given annually to the nation’s best player, led the No. 4 seeds with her seven points, followed by Jenn Medjid with six (four goals, two assists) and Cara Urbank with five (two goals, three assists). Medjid’s half dozen put her over 100 career points in her 46th game with BC (14-3).