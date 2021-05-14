Believe it, Duxbury girls’ lacrosse outlasts previously unbeaten Cohasset

“They played fierce, they played fearless,” Jurgens said. “That’s what I asked of them, and they delivered.”

As they tangled with third-ranked Cohasset on the road Friday, Jurgens said the No. 13 Dragons finally did just that. The result was a thrilling 10-9 triumph for Duxbury, and a victory Jurgens called one of her favorites with the program because of the Dragons’ moxie and cohesiveness.

Duxbury girls’ lacrosse coach Kelly Jurgens constantly implores her players to believe in themselves and genuinely expect to beat the perennial powers in the state in head-to-head matchups.

Junior midfielder Sophia Prouty provided a decisive, free-position goal with 5:04 remaining and helped the Dragons (3-1) prevent the Skippers (4-1) from scoring despite several attempts in the final minutes. Campbell Johnston, a junior attack, led the Dragons with three goals and added an assist, and junior attack Bella Fisher chipped in six draw controls and two goals.

Sophomore attack Kira Fulton paced Cohasset with four goals and an assist, and junior Ellie Fox scored her first two varsity goals. Senior midfielder Kate Cunning tied the score at 9 with 5:40 remaining just 12 seconds after a Johnston goal, but Prouty and the Dragons ultimately had the final answer.

Advertisement

“I think we battled,” Cohasset coach Kully Reardon said. “I think we really shot ourselves in the foot way too many times. I was actually quite pleased we were even in the game. They’re deeper.”

Duxbury’s depth was on display the entire evening. Ellie Wall, Maddy King, and Nora Lema helped put the Dragons ahead 4-1 early, but Cohasset stormed back to take a 6-4 lead. Johnston, Prouty and Fisher responded late in the quarter to vault Duxbury back in front, 8-6, at halftime.

Liz Delia and goalie Katie Geis anchored a strong defensive effort for the Dragons in the third, and Cohasset trimmed the deficit to 8-7 through three following a low-scoring quarter. When the Dragons needed a spark late in the game, they turned to Johnston and Prouty once again.

Advertisement

“It means the world, honestly,” Johnston said. “Last time we were here, we were freshmen. It’s been two years in the making. We’re back, and we’re better than ever. Our whole team dynamic, everyone’s going hard all the time.”

Johnston said the coaches’ willingness to allow the Dragons to freelance and play their game has paid dividends early in the season. Jurgens trusts her players, and she was delighted to see them deliver on a grand stage.

“It was an all-around team effort,” Jurgens said. “We started strong, they came back and took the lead, and we didn’t give up. I love the all-out hustle that they gave.”

Cardinal Spellman 11, Bishop Stang 6 — Senior captain Meg Mungovan scored four goals assisted on another for the host Cardinals (4-1) in the Catholic Central victory. Maddie Feetham made 10 saves.

Chelmsford 12, Central Catholic 9 — Leah Green (5 goals), Julie Pitts (4 goals), and Kate Krueger (2 goals, 7 draw controls) paced the attack for the visiting Lions (5-0) in the Merrimack Valley win.

Pentucket 12, Manchester Essex 11 — Pentucket (3-1) picked up the Cape Ann League win in overtime behind the performances of senior Greta Maurer (4 goals, 5 assists) and junior Lana Mickelson (3 goals, 5 assists).

Shawsheen 12, Northeast 1 — Sophomore Kiley McFadden scored five goals for the Rams (3-1) in the Commonwealth victory.

Advertisement

Triton 14, Georgetown 10 — The Vikings (2-2) toppled the Royals in the Cape Ann matchup behind a seven-goal performance from junior Kate Trojan.

Boys’ lacrosse

Bishop Stang 19, Cardinal Spellman 5 — Senior Ben Gowell scored six goals for the host Spartans (3-1), who overwhelmed the Cardinals in the Catholic Central League.

Dover-Sherborn 18, Bridgewater-Raynham 7 — The senior attacking trio of Ben Teich (6 goals, 1 assist), Pierce Gregory (5 goals, 2 assists), and Brad Peterson (2 goals, 4 assists) combined for 13 goals for the hosts in the nonleague win. Seniors Billy Rooney and Luke Wiese also delivered impressive performances on defense for the Raiders (3-1).

Dracut 14, Haverhill 4 — Junior Josh Gagnon led the Middies (4-1) with four goals in the Merrimack Valley II matchup.

Essex Tech 15, Whittier 5 — Seniors Calvin Heline (4 goals, 2 assists) and Matthew Powers (2 goals, 3 assists) helped the host Hawks (5-0) pick up the Commonwealth victory.

Ipswich 9, Newburyport 8 — Sophomore Henry Wright scored his eighth goal for the winner in overtime to lift the host Tigers (2-1) in the Cape Ann League battle.

Baseball

Bishop Feehan 11, Saint Joseph Prep 1 — The 11th-ranked Shamrocks (5-0) rode a big bat from senior Tyler Ahmed (3 for 4, 4 RBIs) to the Catholic Central win. Senior Brendan Flavin, junior Casey Hanewich, and junior Matt Linehan tallied two hits each on their home diamond.

Bishop Stang 10, Cardinal Spellman 9 — Ben Saunders (2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) and Griffin Ferreira (3 RBIs) powered the visiting Spartans (4-1) to the Catholic Central win.

Advertisement

Bridgewater-Raynham 9, Brockton 1 — Junior shortstop Austin Hartsell collected two hits and two RBIs to lead the visiting Trojans (4-1) in the Southeast Conference victory. Junior pitcher Michael Logiudice struck out seven in a complete game effort.

Central Catholic 2, Andover 1 — Ryan Cloutier and Tyler Normandie scattered six hits, yielding one run, and the host Red Raiders (4-1) plated a pair of runs in the fifth inning for the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Chelmsford 13, Dracut 4 — With great command of the strike zone, senior captain Tim Connor spun a gem for 5⅓ innings, belted a massive triple and knocked in four runs for the host Lions (3-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. At the plate, Colin Ryan was on base five times (4 runs) with a double, two singles, a walk and HBP. Marcos Hernandez was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Dedham 6, Medway 3 — The host Marauders (5-0) recorded their third win in five days with the Tri-Valley League Small victory.

Gloucester 4, Beverly 2 — Brett Moore allowed two runs and fanned 11 to push the Fishermen to 3-2 in the Northeastern Conference.

Hull 13, Rockland 12 — Freshman Nick Tiani notched his first varsity win in three innings of relief, allowing three runs and striking out three for the visiting Pirates (1-3). Senior Max Iorio and eighth-grader John Reynolds each went 3 for 4 in the South Shore League contest.

Advertisement

Mashpee 12, Upper Cape 2 — Sophomore Colton Colleran scattered five hits, struck out five, and allowed no earned runs in the nonleague win for the visiting Falcons (3-1). Georgetown-bound senior Will Baker had two hits including a triple and four RBIs.

Milton 12, Natick 6 — Junior Brian Foley tossed five scoreless innings and struck out seven in the Bay State Conference contest. Senior Colin Hoey (3 for 4, RBI, 3 runs) and sophomore Jimmy Fallon (3 for 4, RBI, 2 runs) sparked the offense for the No. 7 Wildcats (5-0).

North Andover 15, Lawrence 2 — Trevor Crosby racked up four RBIs in a 3-for-4 day from the plate in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the top-ranked Knights (3-0).

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 5, Westborough 2 — Damon Fuller struck out eight in 3⅓ innings to pick up the nonleague win for the Pioneers (3-2).

Whitman-Hanson 4, Marshfield 1 — Senior Mike Hutchko allowed one hit over five innings, striking out six for his first varsity win for the visiting Panthers (4-0) in the Patriot League victory. Tommy Marshall had a triple and two RBIs.

Softball

Archbishop Williams 11, Fontbonne 0 — Sophomore Shelby Parr struck out eight through four innings before seventh-grader Jillian Ondrick fanned six batters in the final three, the pair combining for a three-hitter in the nonleague win for the visiting Bishops (3-2).

Braintree 7, Newton North 5 — The Wamps (2-3) won the Bay State Conference game in eight innings after RBI singles from freshman Savana Littlewood and senior Samantha Hayes in the top of the frame.

Cardinal Spellman 17, Bishop Stang 8 — The high-powered bats of senior Chloe Kelly (4 hits, 3 RBIs), sophomore Ava Loud (3 hits, 3 RBIs), and junior Caseley Dimestico (3 hits, 3 RBIs) drove the Cardinals (4-1) to the Catholic Central win.

Chelmsford 8, Dracut 4 — Alyssa Poisson was 2 for 3, knocked in a run and scored two, Kyla Costantino had a pair of hits, and Mikayla Alto went the distance in the circle for the Lions in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dartmouth 9, Durfee 8 — The Indians (3-0) were led by freshman Aubrey Carberry (4 for 4, RBI), senior Hannah Bouvier (3 for 4, 2 RBIs), and senior Samara Turgeon (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) as the hosts won the Southeast Conference matchup.

Dover-Sherborn 18, Bellingham 3 — Riya Bahadur had four hits and Lucy Randa drove in seven runs for the host Raiders (2-2) in Tri-Valley League action.

Hopkinton 5, Holliston 2 — Charly Cheverie and Kristin McCluskey each tripled and Caroline DeSimone homered in a five-run ninth inning for the visiting Hillers (4-0) in Tri-Valley League play.

Middleborough 20, New Bedford 1 — Mandi Bukunt hit two home runs, and Cassidy Machado and Alexandra Welch also went deep in the nonleague victory for 17th-ranked Middleborough (5-0).

Natick 8, Milton 7 — Junior Juliana Kiley smacked a grand slam to help the visiting Redhawks (4-1) race out to a 7-0 lead before the Wildcats (3-1) stormed back to tie the game. Junior Jess Brill launched a solo home run in the top of the seventh to clinch the Bay State win for Natick.

Northeast 7, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Junior Brandi Neil racked up 11 strikeouts for the Golden Knights (3-0) in the nonleague win. Junior Taylor Nuzzo collected three hits at the plate.

Pingree 8, Worcester Academy 6 — Senior Shannon Conte was 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the host Highlanders (6-2) to the nonleague win in Hamilton.

Plymouth North 9, Hingham 4 — Kyleigh Green’s second-inning grand slam sparked the offense for the host Eagles (2-2) in the Patriot League win.

Saugus 6, Masconomet 3 — Kirby Dalton went 4 for 4, while her sister Kylie Dalton went 1 for 3 with an RBI double for visiting Saugus (2-1). Lydia Ventre allowed six hits and struck out four to get the win in the Northeastern Conference contest.

Silver Lake 14, Duxbury 2 — Brianna Ghilardi got the win in the circle for the visiting Lakers (3-1), pitching four innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three in the Patriot League contest.

Stoughton 9, Milford 3 — Nicole Baker scattered six hits over seven innings and struck out eight for the host Black Knights (3-1). Mel Casna went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs, and Cat Leal went 2 for 3 with one RBI in the Hockomock League tilt.

Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 0 — Whitney Gigante struck out 10 in a complete-game effort to help the visiting Redmen improve to 2-1 in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Walpole 16, Framingham 1 — Freshman Lauren Lynch allowed just three hits and struck out six in her six-inning complete-game outing for the 11th-ranked Timberwolves, who improved to 4-1 in the Bay State Conference.

Whitman-Hanson 7, Marshfield 6 — Alli Larkin hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a five-run comeback for the host Panthers (4-1). Senior captain Emily McDonald scored the winning run on a passed ball in the eighth inning of the Patriot League contest.

Everett 42, Lynn Classical 12 — Senior Samy Lamothe opened the scoring with a 9-yard TD pass to Tyrese Baptiste and added second-quarter scoring runs of 7 and 33 yards as the visiting Crimson Tide (3-0) cruised to the Greater Boston Leaguevictory.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 5, Central Catholic 0 — Reilly O’Brien (6-0, 6-1) prevailed at first singles, Bryan Hunt (6-0, 6-2) won at No. 2 and Joe Colecchi (6-1, 6-0) prevailed at third for the host Warriors (3-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Brookline 5, Needham 0 — Ben Lindblom and Dhevin Nahata prevailed, 11-9, in a super tiebreaker in the third set at second doubles as the Warriors (5-0) won the Bay State Conference match.

Duxbury 5, Silver Lake 0 — The sophomore duo of Peter Evans and Adam Sohmer earned their first varsity wins by prevailing at second doubles for the Dragons (4-0). Junior Aidan Wee won at third singles to help secure the Patriot League road win.

Marshfield 3, Whitman-Hanson 2 — Senior captain Charlie Roberts won his singles match, 6-1, 6-3, to secure the Patriot League win for the Rams.

Middleborough 4, New Bedford 0 — Dylan Lynch used a dominant 6-0, 6-0 performance at first singles to spearhead Middleborough (2-2) in the nonleague home win. Nathan Donohue (6-1, 6-1) won at second singles, Steven Pirraglia (6-0, 6-1) triumphed at third, and the duo of Josh Desmond and Jake Donahue (6-0, 6-0) controlled the first doubles.

St. Mary’s 3, Arlington Catholic 2 — Noah Hodgkins earned his first win as coach of the Spartans (1-1) in the Catholic Central League home victory. Chris Wythe (6-7, 6-2, 6-0), Sean Mathers (6-4, 6-3) and Aiden Sullivan (6-2, 6-0) won their singles matches.

Walpole 4, Framingham 1 — Junior Sid Vandrangi stayed unbeaten with the 6-0, 6-0 victory at first singles to help the host Timberwolves (4-1) in the Bay State Conference win.

Wilmington 5, Wakefield 0 — Junior co-captain Anay Gandhi and freshman Anuj Gandhi continued their undefeated sibling streak, winning at first and second singles in straight sets for the Wildcats (4-0).

Girls’ tennis

Andover 5, Central Catholic 0 — Isabel Zhou breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles to power the host Warriors in the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup. Jennie Wang (6-1, 6-1) also rolled to a victory at second singles and Rachel Chen (6-2, 6-0) came out on top in third singles.

Bishop Stang 5, Dartmouth 0 — The Spartans earned their first win behind victories from Lexy Winn (6-1, 7-6) at first singles, Amanda Murray (6-4, 6-0) at second and Sarah Pothier (6-2, 6-0) at third in the nonleague matchup.

Duxbury 5, Silver Lake 0 — Sophia Caslin nabbed a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 win in first singles to pace the host Dragons (4-0) in the Patriot League matchup.

Hingham 5, Plymouth North 0 — Simran Vaishnova came back to win at second singles, 0-6, 7-6, 10-8, highlighting a Patriot League win for the Harbormen (3-1). Katelyn Erickson (6-0, 6-2) won at first singles and Jenna Tyrrell (6-0, 6-0) cruised at third.

Manchester Essex 5, Pentucket 0 — The Hornets (4-0) earned a Cape Ann League home win behind singles wins from Stephanie Pratt (6-1, 6-1), Jessie Miller (6-0, 6-0) and Lily Coote (6-3, 6-2). Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko won at first doubles (6-3, 7-5), and Emma Francoeur and Emery Weber-Provost took the win at second doubles (6-4, 6-3).

Nauset 3, Barnstable 2 — The Warriors (2-1) were led by wins at first doubles via Lily Nannini and Heather Peterson (6-2, 6-2), and second doubles from Michelle Henault and Christin Schadt (6-0, 6-1). Nicole Boyce (6-4, 6-3) also won at third singles in the Cape & Islands match.

Newton North 3, Braintree 2 — The host Tigers (1-1), led by wins at first doubles from Rozina Pistofidou and Olivia Pozen (6-0, 6-2) and second doubles from Talia Manchester and Carlotta Menozi (6-0, 6-2), edged past the Wamps in the Bay State Conference.

Sandwich 4, Falmouth 1 — The tandem of Emily Lopes/Callie Burgess (6-3, 6-2) earned the win at first doubles, and Grace Rothera/Katelyn Landry (6-2, 6-1) ruled second for the host Blue Knights (2-0) in the Cape & Islands win. Pablo Gonzalez also triumphed at second singles, winning 6-2, 6-1.

Sturgis East/Sturgis West 3, Nantucket 2 — Youmi Ray and Sydney Faranetta won a narrow 7-5, 2-6, 7-0 doubles match to pace the Storm (3-2) in the Cape & Islands League. Ella Savini also bested her opponent at first singles (6-2, 6-2)

Ursuline 5, Malden Catholic 0 — The Bears remained perfect at 4-0 behind singles wins from Callie Smith (6-1, 4-6, 10-6), Calista Adler (6-0, 6-0) and Samantha Cahoon (6-1, 6-2).

Wellesley 5, Weymouth 0 — Senior Haley Genta (6-0, 6-0) moved up to first singles and won her first match, leading the 5-0 Raiders to a Bay State Conference home win.

Boys’ track

Ipswich 76, Pentucket 62 — Aiden Lewis was first in the shot put and javelin for the host Tigers (1-1) in the Cape Ann League meet. James Robie also won two events, finishing first in the 110 hurdles and high jump.

Boys’ volleyball

Lexington 3, Arlington 0 — Sophomore Matteo Luccini compiled 20 service points, 12 kills, 10 digs and 4 blocks for the host Minutemen (2-0) in the Middlesex League win. Classmate Justin Cheng registered 6 blocks to go with 7 kills.

Westford 3, Acton-Boxborough 0 — The visiting Grey Ghosts (2-0) were led by 10 kills and 4 aces from senior outside hitter Sabian Arnold in the Dual County League win.