Bobby Dalbec, Hunter Renfroe lift Red Sox over Angels

For almost a year, the fans saw the light-tower power of Bobby Dalbec, but never this close. For almost a year, they felt his game-changing talent, but again, never this close. The 2020 season plagued by COVID-19 offered Dalbec’s silhouette but never his entire image. Dalbec’s 2021 season brought its struggles and as the frustrations mounted for Dalbec, equally, the fans’ frustration with Dalbec mounted, too.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Dalbec finally got his moment. In a game that the Red Sox led for nearly its entirety, the contest suddenly became a 3-2 contest in favor of the Angels. That’s when Dalbec stepped to the plate. He struck out in his previous at-bat but that comes with who he is. A short-term memory is a key to his survival, moreover, his success. With Hunter Renfroe on first, having reached on a single, Dalbec barreled a 1-2 changeup from Angels southpaw Tony Watson for a two-run shot to left-center, delivering an eventual 4-3 Sox win.

As the crowd bellowed, in a sense this was their affirmation of who they thought Dalbec to be. What they read about him, what they saw from afar. More than anything, though, it was Dalbec’s moment.

Advertisement

Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta’s rhythm and pace is never off, and he replicated that once more Friday evening.

Pivetta faced an Angels lineup that featured some of the most talented hitters in baseball in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Anthony Rendon was in the lineup, too, after the Angels activated him from the injured list ahead of first pitch. Still, Pivetta never appeared as if he wasn’t in control.

Advertisement

He worked six innings plus a batter for the Red Sox, giving up four hits and two runs. Pivetta was backed by seven strikeouts and did not yield a walk after allowing at least two in each of his seven previous outings this season.

After Jose Iglesias’s single in the second, Pivetta retired the next 12 batters he faced. But with two outs in the sixth, Ohtani — who doubled off Pivetta in the first — tagged the starter with a solo shot to left field, making it a 2-1 game. The homer was more of a reflection of Ohtani’s talent than an indictment of Pivetta. The pitch was a curveball that broke down and off the plate, but the sheer strength and bat-to-ball skills of Ohtani negated a quality pitch. With his hands and arms extended, Ohtani found a barrel. Pivetta battled back, inducing a Mike Trout flyout to short right field. Trout was 0 for 3 on the night against Pivetta, including a strikeout in the first.

Anthony Rendon began the seventh inning with a single off the left field wall that ended Pivetta’s evening. Matt Andriese took over and immediately surrendered a Jared Walsh single followed by a two-out Iglesias double that brought across the tying run.

The Red Sox scored in the second inning on a two-run homer by Hunter Renfroe off Angels starter Griffin Canning, yet the team failed to collect much else until Dalbec’s homer in the seventh. Andriese escaped the seventh inning with a flyout to Alex Verdugo in center, before Adam Ottavino pitched a clean eighth and Matt Barnes struck out the side in the ninth.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.