Bruins extend agreement to have their games broadcast on The Sports Hub

The Bruins will remain in a familiar spot on the radio for the foreseeable future.

The team and 98.5 The Sports Hub announced Thursday that they have reached a multi-year agreement extending their partnership. The Sports Hub will continue to broadcast all Bruins games.

“The Sports Hub consistently delivers quality game broadcasts and comprehensive hockey coverage for our fans,’' said Bruins president Cam Neely in a statement, “and they have been crucial in joining our efforts to grow the game of hockey throughout New England.”