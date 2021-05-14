fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bruins ratings on NESN soar to highest level since 2014-15 season

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 14, 2021, 36 minutes ago
The Bruins face the Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.
The Bruins face the Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins begin the postseason Saturday against the Capitals. But the season has already been a success in one measure: Bruins telecasts were a ratings hit on NESN this season.

The 49 games that were broadcast on the network drew a 4.18 household rating, the highest for a season since 2014-15 and up 18 percent over last season.

The broadcasts saw growth of 10 percent or greater in some notable demographics, including adults 18-34 (2.19 rating, 11 percent growth), and men 25-54 (3.87 rating, up 12 percent). The adults 25-54 demo earned a 2.81 rating, up 7 percent over last season.

Advertisement

NESN will host an hour of pregame and postgame coverage during the Bruins’ playoff run. The network will carry Games 2-4 of the first-round series, with details on Games 5-7 if necessary still to be determined.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.

Boston Globe video