EMass wrestling: Norton’s Calvin Ryan headlines Athletes of the Week

Jimmy Grover, Wakefield: In Wakefield’s first meet of the season last Friday, the senior 195-pounder pinned his opponent to secure an 18-15 win over Reading.
Matt Hickey, Melrose: The senior 220-pounder came through for the defending Division 3 state champs in a big way, sealing a 34-33 win over Middlesex League foe Arlington on Tuesday with a 46-second pin.
Calvin Ryan, Norton: The junior 138-pounder sealed a 36-36 tie between the Lancers and New Bedford last Saturday with a 21-second pin in the meet’s final match.
Keysun Wise, North Attleborough: In another meet that came down to the wire, the junior 285-pounder pinned his opponent with two seconds remaining in overtime to give North Attleborough a 33-30 win over defending Division 2 South champion Sharon.
Advertisement