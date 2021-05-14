EMass wrestling: Norton’s Calvin Ryan headlines Athletes of the Week

Jimmy Grover, Wakefield: In Wakefield’s first meet of the season last Friday, the senior 195-pounder pinned his opponent to secure an 18-15 win over Reading.

Matt Hickey, Melrose: The senior 220-pounder came through for the defending Division 3 state champs in a big way, sealing a 34-33 win over Middlesex League foe Arlington on Tuesday with a 46-second pin.