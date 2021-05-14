fb-pixel Skip to main content
Angels at Red Sox | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 40: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated May 14, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Hunter Renfroe is batting .306 in 12 games this month for the Red Sox.
Hunter Renfroe is batting .306 in 12 games this month for the Red Sox.Adam Glanzman/Getty

After scoring just four runs in their previous three games, the Red Sox came alive last night, pounding out an 8-1 win over Oakland to snap a three-game losing streak and avoid a sweep.

Next up is another AL West foe as the Los Angeles Angels, winners of just three of their last 11 games, are in town for a three-game series.

Nick Pivetta, following a one-day stint on the COVID-19 injured list while recovering from his second shot, will be on the mound for the Red Sox.

Lineups

ANGELS (16-20): TBA

Pitching: RHP Griffin Canning (3-2, 5.19 ERA)

RED SOX (23-16): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (5-0, 3.19 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Angels vs. Pivetta: Gosselin 0-3, Iglesias 0-2, Jay 1-1, Lagares 1-5, Suzuki 4-12.

Red Sox vs. Canning: Verdugo 0-2.

Stat of the day: The Red Sox lead the majors with 11 outfield assists this season. Colorado is next with nine.

Notes: Pivetta has won three straight starts and has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his seven starts this season. He has never faced the Angels … Bobby Dalbec is batting .351 with an .990 OPS vs. lefties in 2021 (13-for-37, two doubles, a triple, two home runs, and a walk) … Hunter Renfroe is batting .306 (15-for-49) with an .857 OPS, three doubles, three home runs, and 9 RBI in 12 games in May … In his last two starts, Canning allowed just two runs and struck out 13 over 11 innings. He has never faced the Red Sox.

