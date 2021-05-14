Game 40: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

After scoring just four runs in their previous three games, the Red Sox came alive last night, pounding out an 8-1 win over Oakland to snap a three-game losing streak and avoid a sweep.

Next up is another AL West foe as the Los Angeles Angels, winners of just three of their last 11 games, are in town for a three-game series.

Nick Pivetta, following a one-day stint on the COVID-19 injured list while recovering from his second shot, will be on the mound for the Red Sox.