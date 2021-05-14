Game 40: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

After scoring just four runs in their previous three games, the Red Sox came alive last night, pounding out an 8-1 win over Oakland to snap a three-game losing streak and avoid a sweep.
Next up is another AL West foe as the Los Angeles Angels, winners of just three of their last 11 games, are in town for a three-game series.
Nick Pivetta, following a one-day stint on the COVID-19 injured list while recovering from his second shot, will be on the mound for the Red Sox.
Lineups
ANGELS (16-20): TBA
Pitching: RHP Griffin Canning (3-2, 5.19 ERA)
RED SOX (23-16): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (5-0, 3.19 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Angels vs. Pivetta: Gosselin 0-3, Iglesias 0-2, Jay 1-1, Lagares 1-5, Suzuki 4-12.
Red Sox vs. Canning: Verdugo 0-2.
Stat of the day: The Red Sox lead the majors with 11 outfield assists this season. Colorado is next with nine.
Notes: Pivetta has won three straight starts and has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his seven starts this season. He has never faced the Angels … Bobby Dalbec is batting .351 with an .990 OPS vs. lefties in 2021 (13-for-37, two doubles, a triple, two home runs, and a walk) … Hunter Renfroe is batting .306 (15-for-49) with an .857 OPS, three doubles, three home runs, and 9 RBI in 12 games in May … In his last two starts, Canning allowed just two runs and struck out 13 over 11 innings. He has never faced the Red Sox.
