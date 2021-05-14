Handicapping the Preakness: Bob Baffert won’t be on hand, but his presence will be felt

As horse players, how do you deal with Baffert’s entries following a positive test? Luckily (OK, bad term), we have something to go on. I’ve made the mistake of thinking Baffert’s horses would not run well following a positive test. I thought “something” might be missing. I was wrong, and here are two examples:

In the meantime, the Preakness Stakes will be run Saturday at Pimlico. Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, will not be there, but his horse will, as well as another entry from his stable, Concert Tour.

The final outcome of this year’s Kentucky Derby will not be known for some time if Medina Spirit’s split drug-testing sample comes back positive. A disqualification would be announced, but the appeals and lawsuits would follow. It will take a while.

▪ Charlatan tested positive in the 2020 Arkansas Derby, took a long layoff, then won the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita and finished an excellent second in the $20 million Saudi Cup.

▪ Gamine tested positive in the 2020 Kentucky Oaks, then won the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint in smashing style and has won both her starts this year.

You’ve been warned: They still run well.

Not only that, Medina Spirit most likely will be favored. If he isn’t, it will be Concert Tour. Baffert won’t be at Pimlico, but his presence will haunt the race.

Trainer Bob Baffert has adamantly insisted that his Derby-winning horse was not given any banned drugs. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Amazingly, only three weeks ago, Baffert was an afterthought for the Triple Crown races because his best two horses, Life Is Good and Concert Tour, were not going to run in the Derby.

Baffert was left with Medina Spirit, a horse with suspect breeding who might as well have been purchased at Sam’s Club. He cost a mere $35,000. He was somewhat respected but mostly overlooked in the Derby, which he won at odds of 12-1.

Life Is Good would have been the favorite but suffered an ankle injury. Concert Tour was regarded as one of the top contenders until he finished third as the odds-on favorite in the Arkansas Derby.

Baffert decided that Concert Tour wasn’t ready for Kentucky off that effort, needing more time between races. He wasn’t all that sure about Medina Spirit either, based on his comments leading up to the race. Jockey John Velazquez, however, put Medina Spirit on the lead and no one was able to catch him.

Now Medina Spirit is a potential Triple Crown winner, and his biggest threat is a horse with which he shares a barn.

Baffert has done this before. He raced Dortmund against eventual Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in the 2015 Preakness. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas actually upset himself in the 1995 Preakness, beating his own Kentucky Derby winner, Thunder Gulch, with Timber Country.

A look at the Preakness field, in post position order:

1. Ram

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Breakdown: Here’s a Hall of Fame trainer near the end of his career who still wants to be involved in Triple Crown races, so he has entered this hopeless long shot. Ram did win on Derby Day, but it was against lesser competition, and he’s never won a stakes race.

2. Keepmeinmind

Odds: 15-1

Jockey: David Cohen

Trainer: Robertino Diodoro

Breakdown: The trainer was somewhat pleased with a seventh-place finish in the Derby, saying his horse relaxed in the early stages, then rallied. The official Equibase chart does say he rallied well. He’ll need a fast pace to set up his closing kick.

Keepmeinmind finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby. Andy Lyons/Getty

3. Medina Spirit

Odds: 9-5

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Breakdown: Medina Spirit will not have any eye-catching acceleration, passing horses quickly. Instead, he’ll steadily grind along and show a determination not to be passed. Velazquez’s strategy will be fascinating, because he’s not guaranteed to get a repeat scenario of his Derby victory. Concert Tour is faster in the early going; Medina Spirit most likely will have to chase and wear him down.

4. Crowded Trade

Odds: 10-1

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: Chad Brown

Breakdown: Brown is one of the best trainers in the country, but he tends to win grass races more than Triple Crown races. He did, however, win the Preakness with Cloud Computing in 2017. This horse’s last effort was a third-place finish in a slow Wood Memorial.

5. Midnight Bourbon

Odds: 5-1

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Breakdown: He was expected to be part of the early pace in the Derby but encountered traffic and never showed up. He didn’t collapse, however, so there’s definitely a chance for a rebound.

Midnight Bourbon finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby. Andy Lyons/Getty

6. Rombauer

Odds: 12-1

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Breakdown: An intriguing entry from a trainer who’s a rising star. He’s coming off a third-place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes when he couldn’t rally past eventual Derby favorite Elusive Quality. He’ll need a fast pace, however, to make his late kick effective.

7. France Go de Ina

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Hideyuki Mori

Breakdown: This horse isn’t really highly regarded in Japan, but he did win two of his first three starts. In his last race, he was sixth in the UAE Derby in Dubai all the way back on March 27.

8. Unbridled Honor

Odds: 15-1

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Breakdown: He has won only one race in five starts, and his next-best finish was second in the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland. His best assets are his outstanding jockey and trainer, two of the finest in the country.

9. Risk Taking

Odds: 15-1

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Trainer: Chad Brown

Breakdown: Brown changed his mind and entered this horse after originally planning to run him at Belmont last weekend. He is the failed favorite of a slow Wood Memorial, but Brown feels that if he can regain his winning form of the Withers Stakes earlier this year, he might be good enough here.

10. Concert Tour

Odds: 5-2

Jockey: Mike Smith

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Breakdown: His only loss in four races was the third-place finish in the Arkansas Derby. He has been impressive at times, but in Arkansas he was passed in the stretch by Super Stock, who was a Derby also-ran. Chances are he will be on the lead early and try to last.

Selections

1. Concert Tour. 2. Rombauer. 3. Medina Spirit.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsullivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan