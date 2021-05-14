Jose Abreu and Hunter Dozier collide, Royals end 11-game losing skid

Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals stopped Chicago’s six-game winning streak.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Kansas City batter Hunter Dozier were forced to leave after a frightening collision on a popup, and the Royals ended an 11-game losing streak by beating Chicago 6-2 Friday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Hunter Dozier #17 of the Kansas City Royals and Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox are helped to their dugouts after a hard collision in the 2nd inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday.

After popping up in the second inning, Dozier jogged out of the batter’s box with his head down and grazed past catcher Yasmani Grandal. Dozier took another couple of steps and then slammed hard into Abreu as he was tracking the ball, knocking both players to the ground about 20 feet from the plate.

Grandal caught the ball as trainers and medical staffs came onto the field. After few minutes, Abreu got up and left the field walking on his own, but the AL MVP looked dazed with his arms draped around two staffers.

Abreu suffered a facial bruise and cut, along with a bruised left knee. Tests for a concussion were negative and his status was day-to-day.

Dozier had a bruised quadricep and neck discomfort. He also was day-to-day.

When play resumed, Taylor homered on the first pitch from Lucas Giolito (2-4).

Brad Keller (3-4) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings to help Kansas City end its longest losing streak since a 12-game slide in 2012.

Carlos Santana added an RBI for the Royals, who won for the first time since May 1 at Minnesota when they had the best record in the majors.

Yankees injury list growing

The New York Yankees didn’t have any new positive tests for COVID-19 to add to their eight cases already, manager Aaron Boone said before the game at Baltimore.

The Yankees, however, are dealing with other injuries.

Center fielder Aaron Hicks had an MRI that revealed a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. Boone said the team will initially try to treat the injury with medicine, and if that goes well, Hicks could be available this weekend.

Hicks, however, could require surgery if the medicine is not effective.

“I think it could go either way,” Boone said.

Slugger Giancarlo Stanton was scratched with left quad tightness less than an hour before the first pitch. His status for the rest of the series is uncertain.

The team revealed earlier this week that shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and having previously had COVID-19. Torres could return to the lineup in fewer than 10 days, Boone said.

Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared to return if they test negative twice.

In addition to Torres, New York has three coaches and four traveling staffers that are breakthrough positives, meaning they tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. At least one of those people who tested positive has since gotten a negative result — Boone didn’t reveal any other details.

J.T. Realmuto off COVID-10 list

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is back in the starting lineup one day after being placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.

Realmuto was cleared to return by Major League Baseball, and was the designated hitter and batting fourth on the posted lineup for Friday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida.

Realmuto felt ill and had a fever Wednesday night and was placed on the IL in accordance with MLB protocols. He didn’t accompany the team on its flight to Florida but traveled on his own.

Tyler Flowers calls it a career at 35

Veteran catcher Tyler Flowers has retired a week after signing a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.

MLB.com first reported Flowers’ decision and noted that he hurt his back last weekend. Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed Flowers’ retirement while speaking to reporters before their game with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Flowers, 35, played for the Braves from 2016-20 after spending seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Reds headed for full capacity, Rockies moving to 70%

The Cincinnati Reds will move to 100% capacity at Great American Ballpark on June 2, and the Colorado Rockies will increase capacity to 70% at Coors Field on June 1.

Cincinnati began the season at 30% and increased to 40% on April 30.

Only Texas among the 30 major league teams began this season at 100% after fans weren’t permitted last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.