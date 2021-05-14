NFL not requiring fully vaccinated players, staff to wear masks at team facilities

The NFL is not requiring fully vaccinated players and staff to wear masks at team facilities following the CDC’s latest guidance regarding COVID-19. In a memo sent to clubs Friday, the league and the NFL Players Association made the modification after consulting with their medical and scientific experts. Players and tiered staff who haven’t been fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks until they receive it, if they plan to get it.

76ers center Dwight Howard was suspended one game without pay by the NBA for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. The league said he will serve the suspension Friday night when the 76ers play the Magic to close the regular season.

Brooklyn’s Big Three expected to play Saturday

Brooklyn’s Big Three is set to play together for the first time in three months. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are all expected to play Saturday when the Nets host the Bulls. The three All-Stars have played in the same game just seven times since the Nets acquired Harden from Houston in mid-January. going 5-2. They haven’t been together since a Feb. 13 victory at Golden State. Durant then missed the next 23 games with a left hamstring injury.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal finally beats Alexander Zverev

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win to reach the Italian Open semifinals at Rome. Zverev beat Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago and their latest meeting was also one-sided. Nadal, aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, will next face big-serving American Reilly Opelka, who reached his first Masters semifinals by edging Argentine qualifier Federico Delbonis, 7-5, 7-6 (2). Novak Djokovic’s quarterfinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas was suspended because of rain with Tsitsipas ahead, 6-4, 2-1. The match, which had already been interrupted for 3 ½ hours before resuming briefly, was scheduled to be completed Saturday.

Colleges

Charlotte North ties Boston College record in women’s lacrosse

Charlotte North tied the Boston College record for goals in an NCAA Tournament game with seven as the Eagles women’s lacrosse team defeated Fairfield, 19-6, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Newton.











