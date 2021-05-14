Shohei Ohtani’s two-way stardom is finally being fulfilled

That’s because there’s so much to watch. Ohtani arrived at Fenway hitting .257 with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, six stolen bases, and 26 RBIs.

“It seems like the sport stops to watch him,” Sox manager Alex Cora said.

The most compelling player in the major leagues returned to Fenway Park on Friday night. With all due respect and admiration for the great Mike Trout, it was Shohei Ohtani.

Only Kris Bryant of the Cubs had more extra-base hits and Ohtani was tied for third in home runs.

Ohtani also has a 2.10 earned run average in five starts with 40 strikeouts and only 11 hits allowed over 25 2/3 innings. He has thrown nine pitches of at least 100 miles-per-hour this season, third among starting pitchers.

Ohtani is the first pitcher in the modern era with at least 40 strikeouts and 11 or fewer hits in his first five starts of the season. Opponents have hit .126 against him.

“It’s the uniqueness, right?” Cora said. “It has nothing to do with Trout. It’s all about Ohtani.”

Ohtani isn’t scheduled to pitch against the Red Sox this weekend. He went seven innings against Houston on Tuesday, allowing one run while striking out 10. Then Ohtani went to right field to finish out the game so the Angels could keep his bat in the lineup.

The last pitcher to strike out 10 and play a position in the field was Cleveland’s Sam McDowell in 1970.

On two days this season, Ohtani started a game on the mound while leading the majors in home runs. No player had done that since Babe Ruth was with the Red Sox in 1919.

This was the dream the Angels had when they signed Ohtani before the 2018 season. But injuries, including Tommy John surgery, limited him to 12 starts over his first three seasons and he was essentially a designated hitter.

Ohtani pitched twice last season and was hit hard. It was just as bad at the plate as he hit .190 while wearing a bulky brace to protect his right arm.

Now healthy — and stronger after a new off-season program — Ohtani told the team he wants to be on the field as often as possible and truly play both ways.

That was his motivation for coming to the majors in the first place, to test himself against the best players in the world.

Manager Joe Maddon adopted a “let Ohtani be Ohtani” plan in spring training and the only obstacle since was a blister that cost him two starts.

“It’s good for the sport. He is that good from both sides,” Cora said.

At the All-Star game in Denver, Ohtani could well bat in the top of the first then pitch the bottom of the inning.

In his first game at Fenway since Aug. 11, 2019, Ohtani batted second against Nick Pivetta and doubled off the wall in the first inning, going the other way with a two-strike curveball.

Bobby Dalbec, who started at first base for the Red Sox, has a unique understanding of what Ohtani is accomplishing. He was a two-way player at the University of Arizona.

Dalbec was 17-18 with a 2.65 ERA and seven saves in 72 appearances on the mound, and hit .282 with 24 homers and 123 RBIs in 716 plate appearances.

“For me, at least, it was nice. If I wasn’t hitting well that night I could go back out there and help the team win pitching,” Dalbec said. “It gives you more chances in a game to do something good for the team, which is fun. But it’s a lot to handle, too.”

Some teams saw Dalbec as a pitcher. Cora thought that, too, when he saw Dalbec pitch in the 2016 College World Series while he was working for ESPN.

But Dalbec wanted to focus only on being a position player once he was drafted.

“I miss the competitive aspect of pitching. Not necessarily everything that comes along with it,” he said.

Like seemingly everybody else at Fenway on Friday, Dalbec was anxious to get a look at Ohtani in person.

“Special player. Special talent,” Dalbec said. “He seems to be an awesome teammate, awesome guy. It’s pretty cool to see him do what he’s capable of doing.”

