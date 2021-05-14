Taylor Hall has found right fit with Bruins, looks forward to postseason

Hall wanted to fit in more than stand out, but he could never do it with the Sabres. But as interest from the Bruins grew more serious, Hall looked at Boston not only as the place he longed to be when he was drafted in 2010 but also where he could still see himself 11 years later.

He was a former Hart Trophy winner, but it didn’t feel that way. He was used to being his team’s focal point but didn’t see himself in that role with Jack Eichel in the same Sabres jersey.

When Taylor Hall arrived in Boston at the trade deadline, he was candid about the toll that his time in Buffalo had taken on his confidence.

He felt at home as soon as he walked into the dressing room.

“You’re allowed to be yourself here,” Hall said Friday. “You’re allowed to come in and laugh and have fun, joke around. But when the game starts, you’ve got to compete, you’ve got to play the right way. And that’s an atmosphere that I’ve really enjoyed.

“It’s not super serious all the time. We’re not here to just kind of do our work and leave. It’s about being a great teammate.”

Even with the complications of COVID restrictions, Hall’s gotten a true sense of the camaraderie that’s woven into the Bruins fabric. It made the late-season adjustment to a new environment easier.

“It’s something that when you’re the new guy, it seems very easy to come into because you can just be yourself,” Hall said. “I think other teams sometimes you’ve got to fit into the mold of the team or the personality of the team overall.

“Here I think guys are welcome to be themselves and kind of work it out that way. Obviously, for me, it’s been successful so far, and that’s probably a big reason why, is just off ice, being comfortable like that.”

Hall’s made himself at home, but he’s also made himself an important piece in the Bruins postseason push as they look ahead to their Stanley Cup playoff opener Saturday against the Washington Capitals. In 16 games, he’s scored eight goals and notched six assists, and has been plus-15 in his 15:58 minutes of average ice time.

If Hall has lacked any confidence, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy couldn’t tell.

“He looks confident to me,” Cassidy said. “He’s playing with a lot of an attack kind of mode. Usually when you see a guy that’s attacking and getting in spots where he wants to score . . . that’s a confident guy when you see that kind of feedback.

“How does it manifest itself on the ice? I think you’re seeing it with points and goals and scoring chances and all the other fancy analytics that go into it. I just see a guy that’s producing.”

This will be just the third time Hall has reached the playoffs in his 11-year career. In 2018 with the New Jersey Devils, the experience lasted just five games. Last year with the Arizona Coyotes, he made it to the second round. At 29 years old, he has been in the league long enough to know the value of every playoff trip.

“Every team in the playoffs has a chance and we’re no different,” Hall said. “Obviously I feel like it’s a pretty legitimate shot and you don’t have these opportunities every year. You can’t take it for granted that you are going to be in the playoffs every year.

“Obviously, I’m a pretty good example of that. So I’m excited. It’s a great group of guys that we have and a lot of skill, a lot of leadership, a lot of experience and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Looking at the Bruins core group of leaders such as Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak — who have been tested by the playoffs before — Hall could sense the difference in energy that comes with playoff hockey.

“Those guys are built for the playoffs,” Hall said. “Their whole careers have really revolved around the playoffs. They’ve had summers cut short, they’ve probably had family time cut short, because they’re playing deep in the playoffs, and I think just their vibe, from what I can tell the last few days, is just excitement. They’re loose, they’re ready to go.”

Hall came to Boston with the uncertainty of the one-year, $8 million contract he signed with Buffalo on his shoulders, plus the weight of an underwhelming season up to that point. His goal at the time of the trade was to start fresh, join a team with championship ambitions and contribute.

He understands that a strong playoff push could open the door for an extension, but he said his focus will be on helping the Bruins reach their ultimate goal.

“I didn’t come here to lose in the first round and then hopefully get a nice contract,” Hall said. “I want to have a deep playoff run and when it’s time to take care of that other stuff, that’s what I’ll look to do. But it really hasn’t been on my mind and it really shouldn’t be.”

