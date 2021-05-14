‘Thinker’ Bobby Dalbec trusting talent, approach at the plate for Red Sox

“That’s why J.D. is so good, because he knows how to attack those [areas of weakness] all the time,” Dalbec said prior to the Red Sox’ series opener against the Angels. “He’s mastered being able to fix things right after an at-bat and I’m just not there yet. So I have to be okay with the feel versus the real, and just know that trust is a big thing.”

There’s a process that comes with Martinez’s greatness, one that is rooted in his ability to make adjustments from at-bat to at-bat. Dalbec understands that’s not a part of his game yet either.

Bobby Dalbec knows he isn’t J.D. Martinez . He doesn’t have the years of experience, nor the impressive resume which has made Martinez among the game’s most elite hitters for the past few years.

Dalbec is a thinker, but if he’s thinking about mechanics in the batter’s box, it could freeze him. In the words of many hitting coaches — and in this case, Dalbec — analysis causes paralysis.

Similarly, if Dalbec takes the Martinez approach and delves deep into the mechanics of his setup, load, or swing, he can struggle. As Dalbec mentioned, this is when trust in his talent comes into play. The work, too.

“I have to make sure that my work feels like it’s harder than the game,” Dalbec said. “Whether it’s the velo machine and scooting up 20 feet from it, just to make sure that ball is getting on me, so I can keep things tight.”

Dalbec entered Friday hitting .316 in his last 20 plate appearances. He’s homered twice in that five-game span, including one against Athletics lefthander Sean Manaea Thursday evening. His lefty-righty splits are pretty drastic this year — Dalbec was hitting .351 vs lefthanders this year versus just .118 against righthanders entering the weekend. Dalbec noted that some of those struggles are because of vision and timing, not seeing it out of the righty’s hand in time before the pitch is on him.

Nonetheless, Dalbec has learned in his rookie season not to dwell too much on something he feels will eventually even out.

“I want it so bad all the time that I’ll try to do too much or fix things that don’t need to be fixed,” Dalbec said. “I’m trying to always stay ahead of it. So I just got to be okay with things not looking exactly how they feel in my head.”

Transcendent Trout

Angels outfielder Mike Trout is a generational talent, a future Hall of Famer who will arguably go down as one of the greatest baseball players of all time once his career is over.

At just 29, Trout already has three American League MVP awards to his name and is eyeing a fourth. Before Friday, Trout was hitting an absurd .355/.477/.673 with a 1.150 OPS and eight homers. The game has been rooted in homers, strikeouts, and walks, and as offenses across the majors struggle against dominant pitching (hitting just .234 league-wide as of Friday) Trout is having, perhaps, the best offensive showing of a career that’s already etched in Cooperstown.

“Those guys, they want to be great,” manager Alex Cora said. “And they want to keep improving. There’s no stop, right? They always find something that they need to work on. I’m talking about superstars. They try to find ways to keep improving.”

Cora noted that Trout is doing it without necessarily implementing launch angle, a swing trend that has overtaken the league as pitchers continue to increase their velocity. Trout has cut the launch in his swing more than half, from a 23.1 degree launch angle in 2020 down to just 10.9 degrees this year.

“There’s a reason he’s doing that,” Cora said. “He’s the only one that knows, but it seems like it’s working. I’m happy that those numbers are out there for the viewer or for the baseball fans, just to let them understand that there’s not only one way to hit.”

Renfroe doing it all

Hunter Renfroe has been one of the best defensive right fielders in baseball. He’s been a linchpin for the Sox outfield that has looked average, at best, in both left and right field. Recently, Renfroe has also brought it with the bat, already hitting five homers in the month of May. His fifth came Friday when he laced Angels’ Griffin Canning’s offering for a two-run shot in the bottom of the second.

Despite that, the Red Sox like their ability to mix and match, particularly when Kiké Hernández (right hamstring) and Christian Arroyo (left hand contusion) return from the injured list.

“That’s the beauty of a roster,” Cora said. “You know, here you don’t have to play 155 games to be part of the equation here. But you’re going to see him a lot in right field.”

On the mend

Hernández is set for a rehab assignment in Triple A Worcester this weekend. Arroyo took soft toss Friday. If everything goes well, Cora said that they will have him hit live batting practice Saturday. The team hasn’t mentioned a rehab assignment for Arroyo just yet… The Angels activated third baseman Anthony Rendon from the injured list for Friday’s game. To make room, outfielder Jon Jay was designated for assignment.

