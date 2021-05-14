As the WNBA embarks on its 25th season, a look at the local players to know in the league

The WNBA opens its 25th season on Friday. The rosters of the league’s 12 teams are littered with local players from the high school and college levels — many of them products of powerhouse UConn.

Atlanta Dream

Tiffany Hayes: 5-foot-10 guard | Connecticut

The 31-year-old Hayes is returning to WNBA action this season after opting out of the 2020 season. The former two-time All-BIG EAST first-team selection has averaged 13.1 points per game over the course of her career, and should provide a boost for a Dream team that has seen a lot of personnel turnover since the end of the 2020 campaign.

Blake Dietrick: 5-foot-10 guard | Wellesley

A graduate of Princeton, Dietrick had a career-best 5.9 points per game last season with the Dream. Dietrick, who will turn 28 in July, has played for Atlanta, Seattle, and San Antonio since she arrived in the WNBA in 2016.

Chicago Sky

Stefanie Dolson: 6-foot-5 center | Connecticut

A two-time WNBA All-Star who is expected to leave the team for a portion of the season be a part of Team USA’s 3x3 Olympic roster, the usually consistent 29-year-old is trying to rebound from a tough year where he struggled with health issues (coronavirus, foot) and conditioning.

Azura Stevens: 6-foot-6 forward/center | Pawtucket, Connecticut

The 25-year-old Stevens, who is coming off knee surgery, is expected to provide some offensive punch for the Sky. Despite the health questions, Stevens — who was born in Pawtucket, R.I. — is coming off a career-high 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.

Dallas Wings

Moriah Jefferson: 5-foot-6 guard | Connecticut

The 27-year-old has struggled with knee issues — she missed all of the 2019 season and most of 2020 due to injury. That said, she’s proven herself to be a valuable commodity when healthy, averaging 9.9 points per game and 3.6 assists per game since she first arrived in the WNBA as a rookie in 2016. The Dallas native will likely be the starting point guard for the Wings in 2021.

Las Vegas Aces

Carolyn Swords: 6-foot-6 center | Lincoln-Sudbury, Boston College

Swords, who will turn 32 in July, is a Lincoln-Sudbury and Boston College grad who ended her career at The Heights as the No. 2 all-time leading scorer in school history. She has had stints in Chicago, New York, Seattle and Las Vegas, and averaged 3.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over the course of her career.

Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier: 6-foot-1 forward | Connecticut

The 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year, the 24-year-old has averaged 14.3 points per game in her two seasons with Minnesota.

Crystal Dangerfield: 5-foot-5 guard | Connecticut

The 23-year-old, one of the best point guards in the WNBA, is coming off an excellent rookie season where he finished with 16.2 points (tops on the team) and 3.6 assists per game. The Rookie of the Year will be counted on to do even more in 2021.

New York Liberty

Kiah Stokes: 6-foot-3 center | Connecticut

A steady presence for the Liberty last season, Stokes was the only player on the New York roster to start every game in 2020. Along the way, the 28-year-old averaged 5.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over a career-high 27.3 minutes per game.

Phoenix Mercury

Shey Peddy: 5-foot-7 guard | Melrose

The Roxbury native, Melrose grad, and former Temple star had a career-best season with the Mercury in 2020, finishing with 3.8 points and 1.8 assists per game. The 32-year-old played overseas for many years, including stops in Israel, Austria, Germany and Latvia, before joining the WNBA at the age of 30.

Megan Walker: 6-foot-1 forward | Connecticut

Set to start her first season with Phoenix, the 22-year-old averaged 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds last season with New York.

Kia Nurse: 6-foot guard | Connecticut

One of the league’s rising stars, the Canadian brings her offense to Phoenix after three seasons with the Liberty. The 25-year-old has averaged 12.2 points in her three years in the WNBA.

Bria Hartley: 5-foot-9 guard | Connecticut

Hartley, who is set to turn 29 in September, has seen her scoring average rise over the last six seasons, going from 4.2 points per game in 2015 with Washington to 14.6 points per game last year with Phoenix.

Diana Taurasi: 6-foot guard | Connecticut

One of the best in WNBA history, Taurasi is back for a 17th season with the Mercury. The 38-year-old shows no slowing down, averaging 18.7 points per game last season.

Seattle Storm

Sue Bird: 5-foot-9 guard | Connecticut

Bird, 40, is set to start her 18th season in the WNBA, and is hoping to lead Seattle to its third title in four years. The ex-UConn star averaged 9.8 points (the first time in her pro career she averaged less than double digits) and 5.2 assists per game last season with the Storm.

Katie Lou Samuelson: 6-foot-3 forward | Connecticut

Samuelson, heading into her first season with Seattle, adds to the distinct UConn flavor of the roster. The 23-year-old, who played for Chicago and Dallas in her two previous years in the league, averaged a career high 5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season with the Wings.

Breanna Stewart: 6-foot-4 forward | Connecticut

Last year’s WNBA Finals MVP, the 26-year-old is one of the most complete players in the league. Last season with the Storm, she averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.