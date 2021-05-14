Prince Harry opens up about mental health, ‘genetic pain’ and living ‘in a zoo’

In a wide-ranging interview with the Armchair Expert podcast, Prince Harry talked about struggling as a member of the British royal family and said he thought about quitting royal life in his 20s. He recalled thinking: "I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mom."

Harry was speaking ahead of his upcoming mental health documentary series on Apple TV Plus with Oprah Winfrey. It is also Mental Health Awareness Week in the United Kingdom.

When podcast co-host Dax Shepard likened life in the British royal family to "The Truman Show," the 1998 film starring Jim Carrey, Harry responded: "It’s a mixture between being on ‘The Truman Show’ and being in a zoo."

In the candid, 90-minute interview, Harry said he wanted to "break the cycle" of pain he experienced in his childhood so that now, as a parent, he did not pass it on to his own children.

"If I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle," he said.

He said he did not think that “we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody.” But he added: “There’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. And as parents, we should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what? That happened to me. I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’”

It was his first interview following the bombshell discussion that he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, had with Winfrey for a program that aired in early March. In that interview, Harry spoke about how his father had stopped taking his calls for a time and said he had been cut off financially from his family.

The latest interview was splashed across the front pages of many of Britain’s Friday papers. The headline in the Daily Mail read, "Just how low can Harry go?" The Sun tabloid said: "Dad passed his pain to me. I will not do that to my kids."

On social media, the reaction to the podcast interview was mixed. While many praised the prince for once again talking openly about his mental health and the intensity of life in the royal spotlight, others accused him of using the platform to criticize the royal family or questioned his right to speak out, given his background.

Shepard, the podcast co-host, suggested to Harry that it was possibly "easier for Oprah to come from where she came from and tell you about her trauma" than for Harry, with his privileged background, to speak out.

Harry acknowledged that in “certain corners of the media, it’s very much like, ‘You’re privileged. How could you possibly be suffering?’”

But he said "it’s about sharing your story, knowing how relatable it is, because I guarantee you by sharing the vulnerabilities and experiences that you have had growing up" that "you’re going to have a positive impact on someone’s life."

He also shared the moment that led him to therapy.

"It was a conversation that I had with my now wife. She saw it. She saw it straightaway. She could tell that I was hurting and that some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry. It would make my blood boil."

He also said that there were three major times in his life when he felt helpless, which he called his "Achilles heel."

“One, when I was a kid in the back of the car with my mom being chased by paparazzi, two was in Afghanistan in an Apache helicopter and then the third one was with my wife. And those were the moments in my life where, yeah, feeling helpless hurts. It really hurts, and that’s when you think to yourself, ‘S---, like, I got the privilege. I got the platform. I got the influence, and even I can’t fix this. I can’t change this.’”

Harry and Meghan sensationally stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in January 2020. They have a son, Archie, who recently turned 2, and are expecting a daughter.

Harry talked about his new life in California. He said that when they arrived in Los Angeles, it was like a "feeding frenzy," with "helicopters, the drones, the paparazzi cutting the fence. It was madness." They now live an hour outside Los Angeles, in Montecito, where he suggested his family feels more liberated.

“I can actually lift my head, and I feel different.” he said. “My shoulders have dropped; so have hers. You can walk around feeling a little bit more free. I can take Archie on the back of my bicycle. . . I would never have had the chance to do that.”