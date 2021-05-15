SUV crashes into Yarmouth hotel room where guests were sleeping

One passenger in the SUV was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries, Tsoukalas said.

Crews were called to the hotel at 1:51 a.m. after the SUV crashed into a room while backing into a parking space, Yarmouth Police Sergeant George Tsoukalas said.

An SUV slammed into a room at the Cape Sands Inn in Yarmouth where guests were sleeping Saturday morning — the same hotel that had its roof torn off by a tornado in 2019 , officials said.

No one else was injured and no charges have been filed, he said.

Guests were sleeping in the room when the vehicle backed into it, said George Kashem, manager of Cape Sands Inn.

“The thing that I keep repeating to myself is that no one got really injured,” Kashem said. “It easily could have been a lot worse.”

While the damage to the room “is as bad as it looks,” Kashem said the rest of the hotel remains open.

“The real summer season starts on Memorial Day, so this came at a really hard time,” Kashem said. “But we had the tornado and then the pandemic, so this incident is not that bad in magnitude.”

