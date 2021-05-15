Demonstrators call for Palestinian liberation, demand end to US aid to Israel

“The community wanted to gather and send a clear message to the US government, the Israeli government that enough is enough,” said Lea Kayali, one of the organizers of the protest, in a phone interview during the demonstration. “The ethnic cleansing of Palestinians must end. We are demanding an end to US support for the Israeli military.”

The demonstration was held on the anniversary of Nakba Day, which organizers in a statement said refers to the mass forced exodus of Palestinians displaced from their homes in 1948 with the establishment of Israel.

About 1,000 demonstrators supporting Palestinian liberation marched Saturday afternoon from Copley Square to the offices of the Israeli consulate in Boston, demanding an end to US aid to Israel amid a growing armed conflict in the Middle East.

The New York Times reported Saturday that at least 145 people have died in Gaza since fighting began on Monday, including 40 children, citing the United Nations. The Times also reported 10 Israeli civilians, including two children, have died since rockets fired by Hamas landed in Israel.

After gathering in Copley Square and listening to several speakers, demonstrators marched the few blocks to the offices of the Consulate General of Israel to New England on Park Plaza while chanting slogans like “Free, free Palestine,” and “No justice, no peace.”

Many of the protesters carried signs. One read, “Indians stand with Palestine.” Another demonstrator held a sign with the message: “Another Jew against Israeli occupation.” Some people could be seen holding signs calling for an end to US aid to Israel.

Jewish Voice for Peace Boston supported Saturday’s demonstration in a statement posted to its website, and called for solidarity with Palestine: “Although mainstream media refers to the recent wave of Zionist violence as ‘clashes,’ this is just a colonial reframing of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Palestinian people.”

The Consulate General of Israel to New England did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

