Divers pull two people from the water amid search for two children reported in lake

Divers pulled two people from a lake at D.W. Field Park, where firefighters responded to a report of two children in the water Saturday night, officials said.
One person was pulled from the water and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, according to a tweet from the fire department at 9:19 p.m.
The second person was also removed from the lake a short time later, the department said.
The fire department said it had crews operating at Waldo Lake at D.W. Field Park, according to a Facebook post from the department posted about 8:15 p.m.
“Reported 2-children in the water. Members in the water trying to locate,” the post said.
The Plymouth County Technical Rescue team said its dive team was requested to assist in a water rescue at the park on Oak Street, according to a tweet from the agency posted at 7:47 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
