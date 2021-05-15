fb-pixel Skip to main content

Divers pull two people from the water amid search for two children reported in lake

By Nick Stoico and Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated May 15, 2021, 25 seconds ago

Divers pulled two people from a lake at D.W. Field Park, where firefighters responded to a report of two children in the water Saturday night, officials said.

One person was pulled from the water and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, according to a tweet from the fire department at 9:19 p.m.

The second person was also removed from the lake a short time later, the department said.


The fire department said it had crews operating at Waldo Lake at D.W. Field Park, according to a Facebook post from the department posted about 8:15 p.m.

“Reported 2-children in the water. Members in the water trying to locate,” the post said.

The Plymouth County Technical Rescue team said its dive team was requested to assist in a water rescue at the park on Oak Street, according to a tweet from the agency posted at 7:47 p.m.


This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


