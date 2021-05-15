Man dead after stabbing in South End

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the South End Friday night and later died at an area hospital, officials said.
Officers were called to the area of West Newton Street and Shawmut Avenue at 8:38 p.m. and discovered a man suffering from a stab wound, police said in a statement. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The incident marked the 13th homicide in Boston this year, according to officer Kim Tavares, a BPD spokesperson. There had been 12 homicides in the city by this point last year, she said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or submit a tip anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
