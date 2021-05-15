Man shot and killed in New Bedford

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in New Bedford on Friday, police said.
Officers responded to Richdale Foods on Brock Avenue in the southern end of the city about 6:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to information shared on the New Bedford Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the man, who authorities have not identified, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.
No further information was immediately available.
